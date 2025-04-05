Justin Bieber accused of shading Ex Selena Gomez following her engagement to Benny Blanco

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is facing backlash online after fans accused him of subtly throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez with a recent Instagram post.

For context, Justin and Selena were in an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly eight years before ending things for good in 2018. Just six months later, Justin married Hailey Bieber, with whom he now shares a baby boy.

Speculation about tension between Selena and Hailey has swirled for years, despite both women publicly denying any drama.

In late 2023, Selena confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, and the couple announced their engagement a year later. Since then, the two have been in the spotlight — both for their heartwarming chemistry and the buzz around their joint album, I Said I Love You First. The album is rumored to include lyrics referencing Selena’s past with Justin.

Meanwhile, Justin has drawn attention for a series of cryptic Instagram posts — one of which recently reignited drama. He reshared a meme that joked about how women post on social media “when they get engaged,” shortly after Selena posted photos showing off her engagement ring.

Fans quickly connected the dots. On Reddit, one user said, “This is the first time I’ve seen a post of his and thought, ‘oh, that actually could be about Selena.’” Another added, “Usually I think fans are reading too much into things, but this feels pointed.”

“I literally can’t think of anyone else he would be talking about,” a third person wrote, while another questioned, “Why is he shading his ex at his grown age? He needs to get off social media.”

Some speculated that even if the post wasn’t meant to target Selena directly, Justin would’ve known the reaction it might provoke. “He knows exactly what he’s doing,” one comment read. “He’s adding fuel to the fire.”

As online debates continue, one thing is clear — Selena and Benny’s engagement has sparked a fresh wave of fan theories and celebrity drama that shows no signs of slowing down.