Singer M.G. Sreekumar fined for dumping trash into Kochi backwaters

MUMBAI: Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been fined Rs.25,000 for allegedly dumping garbage into the Kochi backwaters. The Mulavukad grama panchayat issued a notice directing him to pay the fine within 15 days, which he has since remitted.
Officials from the local body also visited his residence and issued a warning. According to Mulavukad panchayat president Akbar V.S., the household failed to hand over non-biodegradable waste to the Haritha Karma Sena workers. The incident reportedly involved a maid disposing of a trash bag from the house, which overlooks the backwaters.
Video Evidence Surfaces
A video capturing the act-filmed by a tourist on a boat cruise-surfaced on social media recently. The footage, taken four months ago near the singer’s residence close to the KTDC-run Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort Hotel, was shared online, tagging Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh.
Panchayat officials condemned the incident, noting that such acts tarnish the reputation of the locality, which has been declared a garbage-free zone. “We provided bio bins to residents who opted for them, as the local body does not yet have an organic waste treatment plant,” Akbar V.S. stated. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to curb illegal dumping, including plans to install CCTV cameras to monitor waste disposal in the area.
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more
MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more
MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy. She claimed that a...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been fined Rs.25,000 for allegedly dumping garbage into the Kochi backwaters. The Mulavukad grama...read more
MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the...read more
MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her music rehearsals with her band. The actress-singer was all...read more
MUMBAI: Launched in 2020 with an aim of contributing to enriching the Jazz Scene in India, the festival is held in collaboration with one of the...read more