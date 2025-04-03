Singer M.G. Sreekumar fined for dumping trash into Kochi backwaters

MUMBAI: Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been fined Rs.25,000 for allegedly dumping garbage into the Kochi backwaters. The Mulavukad grama panchayat issued a notice directing him to pay the fine within 15 days, which he has since remitted.

Officials from the local body also visited his residence and issued a warning. According to Mulavukad panchayat president Akbar V.S., the household failed to hand over non-biodegradable waste to the Haritha Karma Sena workers. The incident reportedly involved a maid disposing of a trash bag from the house, which overlooks the backwaters.

Video Evidence Surfaces

A video capturing the act-filmed by a tourist on a boat cruise-surfaced on social media recently. The footage, taken four months ago near the singer’s residence close to the KTDC-run Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort Hotel, was shared online, tagging Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh.

Panchayat officials condemned the incident, noting that such acts tarnish the reputation of the locality, which has been declared a garbage-free zone. “We provided bio bins to residents who opted for them, as the local body does not yet have an organic waste treatment plant,” Akbar V.S. stated. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to curb illegal dumping, including plans to install CCTV cameras to monitor waste disposal in the area.