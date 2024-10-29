RadioandMusic
News |  29 Oct 2024 17:05 |  By RnMTeam

Halsey new album 'The Great Impersonator' out now

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® nominated, genre-blending artist Halsey released her highly anticipated 5th studio album, The Great Impersonator. Listen HERE. Earlier this year, Halsey previewed the album through her releases, “I Never Loved You”, “Ego”, Lonely is the Muse”, “Lucky” and "The End".
 
Of the album, Rolling Stone gave it 4 stars and claims it as Halsey’s “rawest, darkest incarnation yet”, The New York Times listed it as a Critic’s Pick, while NME rated it with a perfect score of 5/5 and labeled it as “brilliant” and the CLASH heralded it as “extraordinary, a complex work of towering ambition”. 
 
To visually interpret her new album, Halsey and Vevo partnered for a Vevo Official Live Performance to create four meticulously designed videos that each encapsulate a different musical decade. The series kicks off today in the 70’s for “Panic Attack,” with Halsey clad in a Stevie Nicks-inspired dress sourced from one of LA’s most iconic wardrobe rental houses. Watch the video HERE.
 
In celebration for the release, Halsey will have a special performance tonight, Friday, October 25, at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY and Sunday, October 27, at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX where she will perform the album in its entirety. On October 31, Halsey will take the stage for a special Halloween episode for the third season of Amazon Music Live. See more info HERE.
 
Starting earlier this month in anticipation for the album, Halsey revealed her impersonations of a different icon each day and teased a snippet of the song they inspired. You can find her impersonations of Dolly PartonPJ HarveyKate Bush and more HERE.
 
Halsey has amassed more than 50 billion global streams, over 75 million RIAA-Certified adjusted singles, with all 4 of her previous albums RIAA-Certified. She is one of the only artists ever to have five different songs hit 1 Billion streams on Spotify, as well as have 2 RIAA-Certified-Diamond records. 

