News |  01 Apr 2025 16:42

How Cracker Barrel helped Dolly Parton and Pentatonix win a Grammy for "Jolene"

MUMBAI: Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit Jolene is one of the most iconic country songs of all time, inspiring countless covers over the years. However, despite its lasting impact and being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, the song never won a Grammy—until 2017. That victory came when Parton teamed up with the a cappella group Pentatonix for a fresh take on the classic, earning them the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award. But who was behind this unexpected yet award-winning collaboration? Surprisingly, the credit goes to none other than Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel’s Connection to Dolly Parton and Pentatonix

While Dolly Parton is known for her music, philanthropy, and even her ventures into the food and beverage industry, she has also built a strong partnership with Cracker Barrel. The restaurant chain has long celebrated her career, even exclusively selling her live album An Evening With…Dolly in its stores. Over the years, their collaboration deepened, leading to Parton becoming the face of Cracker Barrel’s rewards program.

In 2016, Cracker Barrel brought Parton and Pentatonix together for their Jolene remake, a move that not only gave the chain its first-ever Grammy but also boosted the visibility of both artists.

Cracker Barrel’s Role in the Music Industry

Cracker Barrel’s involvement in music partnerships extends beyond Parton. The chain has a history of working with musicians who align with its brand values. In 2009, it first teamed up with Parton due to her uplifting spirit and Tennessee roots. Later, Cracker Barrel partnered with Pentatonix for their holiday special Sounds of the Season: Together Again, which also featured country star Mickey Guyton.

As it turned out, Pentatonix had always dreamed of working with Dolly Parton. Cracker Barrel became the bridge that made it happen.

“We got really lucky and hit [Pentatonix] on the upswing,” said Don Hoffman, Cracker Barrel’s VP of Marketing, in a 2017 Forbes interview. “It helped Pentatonix grow its popularity and exposure; it was a resurgence of energy for Dolly, not that she needs it.”

The collaboration proved to be a win for everyone involved—Pentatonix gained wider recognition, Parton earned another Grammy, and Cracker Barrel solidified its unique role in the music industry.

Cracker Barrel’s Continued Support for Artists

The restaurant chain has continued to foster partnerships with musicians. In 2021, it worked with country artists Shane McAnally, Jennifer Nettles, and CeCe Winans for its Care It Forward initiative. As Cracker Barrel continues supporting up-and-coming talent, it may just help another artist earn their own Grammy in the future.

