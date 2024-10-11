RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2024

Dolly Parton joins the next generation of female country on new version of 'Gonna Be You' out now

MUMBAI: International icon, Dolly Parton, has been a trailblazing inspiration to generations of musicians across all genres of music for decades. In her latest release, out today, she joins with some of Country’s most promising rising stars – Callie Twisselman, Maddie & Tae, and Jessie James Decker, for a new version of award-winning songwriter Diane Warren’s heartwarming song, “Gonna Be You,” from the soundtrack of Paramount Pictures’ box office hit 80 for Brady.

“Well, I can't tell you how thrilled and honored I am to get to sing with all these talented women on the incredible Diane Warren’s song ‘Gonna Be You’. I love the song, and I love these gals.”
- Dolly Parton

"So excited for everyone to hear what the iconic and amazing Dolly Parton has cooked up with some of Nashville's most talented female singers! It's a song about friendship and having each other's backs through it all " - Diane Warren

Also releasing today is a companion roundtable video, Dolly: God, Family and Show Business, where Dolly, joined by her latest collaborators Callie Twisselman, Maddie & Tae, and Jessie James Decker, tells stories from childhood, gives advice on living life well and inspiring words of wisdom. The five women discuss navigating show business, remembering that family comes first, sharing advice for taking it one day at a time and celebrating the bonds of sisterhood.

