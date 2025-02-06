Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Dolly Parton collab on "Please Please Please" Remix, will the lyrics stay uncensored?

MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please Please Please. The unexpected collaboration will appear on the deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album Short n’ Sweet, set for release in February.
Carpenter shared the news on Instagram, writing, “As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammys :’), short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre-order… and yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sht!!!!!”*
Fans are buzzing over the crossover, with reactions ranging from excitement—“This album just went from iconic to historic”—to disbelief, with one user calling it “so random lmao.” Others have already started pitching their own dream collaborations, with names like Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande in the mix.
But one question is causing major speculation: Will the remix keep the explicit lyrics, especially the song’s signature “motherfur” line?* Parton, known for her clean-cut country charm, has famously avoided profanity in her music, leaving fans wondering if the track will be reworked to fit her style.
With this unexpected pairing, one thing is certain—Sabrina and Dolly are about to deliver a remix no one saw coming!
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more
Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more
MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 engagement...read more
MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win...read more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the...read more
MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re...read more