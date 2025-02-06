Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Dolly Parton collab on "Please Please Please" Remix, will the lyrics stay uncensored?

MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please Please Please. The unexpected collaboration will appear on the deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album Short n’ Sweet, set for release in February.

Carpenter shared the news on Instagram, writing, “As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammys :’), short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre-order… and yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sht!!!!!”*

Fans are buzzing over the crossover, with reactions ranging from excitement—“This album just went from iconic to historic”—to disbelief, with one user calling it “so random lmao.” Others have already started pitching their own dream collaborations, with names like Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande in the mix.

But one question is causing major speculation: Will the remix keep the explicit lyrics, especially the song’s signature “motherfur” line?* Parton, known for her clean-cut country charm, has famously avoided profanity in her music, leaving fans wondering if the track will be reworked to fit her style.

With this unexpected pairing, one thing is certain—Sabrina and Dolly are about to deliver a remix no one saw coming!