News |  09 Sep 2024 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Halsey releases new single 'Ego'

MUMBAI: Last Friday, GRAMMY® nominated, genre-blending artist Halsey released her latest single, “Ego”.  Listen HERE. Alongside the new single, Halsey also premiered the 90’s-inspired video for the song, which she directed and plays both lead roles. Watch HERE.

The new track arrives as earlier this week, Halsey unveiled the artwork and trailer for her forthcoming 5th studio album, The Great Impersonator, which will be released on October 25th. Pre-order it HERE. Watch the trailer HERE. The Great Impersonator, described as a “confessional concept album” is an exploration of time and fate, and what type of artist Halsey would be if she existed in different decades.
 
As an extension of the concept, for the album artwork reveal, Halsey shared clues to fans to discover time capsule boxes hidden around the world. The first cover was located in London, with four additional decade themed covers found in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Sydney. The additional covers are available for pre-order as vinyl variants.

Additionally, her cover of PAPER MAGAZINE, in celebration of the publication’s 40th anniversary was just released yesterday. See it HERE.
 
“Ego” follows the releases of “Lonely is the Muse”, “Lucky” and "The End". Halsey is set to perform “Ego” at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena.
 
Halsey has amassed more than 50 billion global streams, over 75 million RIAA-Certified adjusted singles, with all 4 of her previous albums RIAA-Certified. She is one of the only artists ever to have four different songs hit 1 Billion streams on Spotify, as well as have 2 RIAA-Certified-Diamond records.

Halsey music Songs
