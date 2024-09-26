Singer Gurnazar Chattha On Working with Actress Delbar Arya for Their Heartfelt Ghazal Song 'JAAM' says, "Shooting Romantic Scenes Got Difficult And Funnier With Her As We Developed A BRO-Code Vibes With Each Other"

MUMBAI: In the recently released romantic ghazal "JAAM," singer Gurnazar Chattha and actress Delbar Arya have captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry, bringing an old-school heartbreak story to life. The song, which delves into the emotional journey of two lovebirds, leaves listeners intrigued by its depth and longing, setting the stage for what the duo may have to offer next.

Opening up about his experience working with Delbar, Gurnazar shared that while it was a memorable journey, it also came with unexpected challenges. He said, "It was really an amazing experience working with Delbar, but it was a bit difficult because we instantly connected and had 'bro-code' vibes with each other. The song is quite romantic, so doing romantic scenes on screen became funnier and tougher for us. But we had a great time shooting together, and she is extremely talented and hardworking. We checked her profile and her previous work, and we absolutely loved it, which is why we decided to get her on board. We're very happy and satisfied that we made that decision."

In sharing a particularly memorable moment from the shoot, Gurnazar recalled a funny yet endearing incident. "There’s a scene in the song where she kisses me on the cheek, and I wasn’t aware of it because the director had only informed her about it—they wanted my natural reaction. But since we had such strong 'bro-code' vibes, when she kissed me, I was completely blank and didn’t know how to react! That was a funny yet memorable moment from the shoot."

For fans who may not be familiar with the track, "JAAM" is a soulful journey into love and loss, touching upon the lingering beauty of heartbreak and the endurance of eternal love.

With "JAAM," Gurnazar Chattha and Delbar Arya have entered the world of romantic ghazals with a mesmerizing performance that reminds us all of the lasting impact of love—and heartbreak. The song is being loved by audiences all over and within just a few days the song has crossed millions of views on all the streaming platforms. The chemistry between the duo has undoubtedly left the audience wanting more.