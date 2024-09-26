RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2024 20:29 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Gurnazar Chattha On Working with Actress Delbar Arya for Their Heartfelt Ghazal Song 'JAAM' says, "Shooting Romantic Scenes Got Difficult And Funnier With Her As We Developed A BRO-Code Vibes With Each Other"

MUMBAI: In the recently released romantic ghazal "JAAM," singer Gurnazar Chattha and actress Delbar Arya have captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry, bringing an old-school heartbreak story to life. The song, which delves into the emotional journey of two lovebirds, leaves listeners intrigued by its depth and longing, setting the stage for what the duo may have to offer next.

Opening up about his experience working with Delbar, Gurnazar shared that while it was a memorable journey, it also came with unexpected challenges. He said, "It was really an amazing experience working with Delbar, but it was a bit difficult because we instantly connected and had 'bro-code' vibes with each other. The song is quite romantic, so doing romantic scenes on screen became funnier and tougher for us. But we had a great time shooting together, and she is extremely talented and hardworking. We checked her profile and her previous work, and we absolutely loved it, which is why we decided to get her on board. We're very happy and satisfied that we made that decision."

In sharing a particularly memorable moment from the shoot, Gurnazar recalled a funny yet endearing incident. "There’s a scene in the song where she kisses me on the cheek, and I wasn’t aware of it because the director had only informed her about it—they wanted my natural reaction. But since we had such strong 'bro-code' vibes, when she kissed me, I was completely blank and didn’t know how to react! That was a funny yet memorable moment from the shoot."

For fans who may not be familiar with the track, "JAAM" is a soulful journey into love and loss, touching upon the lingering beauty of heartbreak and the endurance of eternal love.

With "JAAM," Gurnazar Chattha and Delbar Arya have entered the world of romantic ghazals with a mesmerizing performance that reminds us all of the lasting impact of love—and heartbreak. The song is being loved by audiences all over and within just a few days the song has crossed millions of views on all the streaming platforms. The chemistry between the duo has undoubtedly left the audience wanting more.

Tags
Singer Gurnazar Chattha actress Delbar Arya Ghazal Song JAAM
Related news
 | 20 Sep 2024

Rapper MC Altaf unleashes debut album ‘Halaat’, a gripping tale of the grit and glory of Dharavi

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based rap sensation MC Altaf, a trailblazing figure in India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, today released his highly anticipated debut album ‘Halaat’.

read more
 | 17 Sep 2024

Check out six lesser-known facts about Gurdas Maan that you didn't know

1. International Acclaim: Gurdas Maan is one of the few Punjabi singers to achieve global recognition, performing in countries like Canada, the USA, and the UK. His fan base spans across continents, making him a true global ambassador of Punjabi music.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2024

In This Gen-z Era Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha Bring Old-School Romance with 'JAAM'

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Gen Z's fast-paced music trends, Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha are stepping back in time to bring an old-school touch with their latest release, JAAM. The song, a soulful ghazal, tells the bittersweet love story of two lovers torn apart.

read more
 | 13 Sep 2024

Delhi-based Indian electronica producer Alboe releases first track ‘Sahi’ from upcoming album, Enroute 24

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything found inspiration for his new album in the most unlikely of places – in something that Shah Rukh Khan said.

read more
 | 12 Sep 2024

Get Ready to groove with Dil Sandhu's new gangster-themed song "14 Kille"

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, "14 Kille." Sung by Dil Sandhu and Dilpreet Dhillon, the song features both artists and is composed by Shevv Beats, with lyrics by Preeta.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Gurnazar Chattha On Working with Actress Delbar Arya for Their Heartfelt Ghazal Song 'JAAM' says, "Shooting Romantic Scenes Got Difficult And Funnier With Her As We Developed A BRO-Code Vibes With Each Other"

MUMBAI: In the recently released romantic ghazal "JAAM," singer Gurnazar Chattha and actress Delbar Arya have captivated audiences with their...read more

2
Redefining Punjabi Music: NDS, SIFR, and TALWIINDER Set New Global Standards

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting new sound as NDS collaborates with Talwiinder and Sifr to present ‘Gaani’, a track that captures the bittersweet...read more

3
Against All Odds: Dr. Yogesh Lakhani's Purpose-Driven Journey from Adversity to Achievement

Born on September 25, 1963, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, is celebrating his 62nd birthday. His life journey is nothing short of...read more

4
Radio City and Happydemic to bring the magic of live music to your doorstep with songstruck

MUMBAI: Imagine making someone feel special or brightening someone’s day with the perfect song, delivered live and in person, creating a moment that...read more

5
Maninder Buttar's soulful melodies paired with Emiway Bantai’s distinct rap flow for 'Mai Hawa Mein Hu' latest track surpasses one million views in just 20 Hours

Music lovers across the country are resonating with Maninder Buttar and Emiway Bantai's latest track, "Mai Hawa Mein Hu", which has garnered over 1...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games