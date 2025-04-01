RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Apr 2025 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Doechii delivers powerful speech at Billboard Woman of the Year 2025 Awards, indirectly addresses industry criticism

MUMBAI: On Saturday, March 29, 2025, during the Billboard Woman of the Year awards, Doechii took the stage to accept her honor, delivering a speech that drew thunderous applause from the audience.

In her powerful address, the Tampa-born artist dismissed the notion that success in the industry is dictated by external forces, instead attributing it to personal agency, intelligence, and divine influence.

“I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say, it is not a button, it is our brain. It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. It’s not an agenda, it’s God,” she declared.

Doechii also took a moment to acknowledge the team of women who work behind the scenes to support her, calling them “savvy” and emphasizing that her success is a collective effort.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed disbelief at how quickly her career had progressed. Just two years ago, she had stood on the same stage to accept Billboard’s Rising Star Award—a moment she recalled vividly.

“I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic,” she said.

While she didn’t directly address the accusations against her, her words appeared to serve as a response to the ongoing speculation.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Doechii has faced various allegations, including claims of botting, industry favoritism, and other alleged tactics to accelerate her rise to fame. Since beginning her career in 2016 with the single Girls, she has achieved remarkable success-perhaps fueling such speculation. However, there is no documented evidence supporting these claims.

With her latest achievement, Doechii continues to solidify her place in the industry, proving that her success is driven by talent, hard work, and unwavering determination.

Tags
Doechii Billboard Woman of the Year 2025 Awards music Singer
Related news
 | 02 Apr 2025

Ed Sheeran shares throwback video from India, Jams with auto driver Rakesh

MUMBAI: Musician Ed Sheeran, who visited India in February for his Mathematics (–=÷x) Tour, has shared a nostalgic moment from his trip. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ed posted a video from one of his auto rides, capturing a fun interaction with the driver, Rakesh.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2025

Neha Kakkar vs. Concert Organisers: Melbourne show controversy escalates

MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event organisers Beats Production, who have accused her of causing a Rs. 4.52 crore loss. Organisers Blame Kakkar for Huge Financial Loss

read more
 | 01 Apr 2025

Gallan Battan to Kithe Vasde Ne: Introducing Guru Randhawa's One-Of-a-Kind video of his Maiden Independent Album 'Without Prejudice'

MUMBAI: Music sensation Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. The album features nine tracks crafted with the vision to fuse Indian music with a global soundscape.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2025

Doechii named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2025, addresses industry criticism in powerful speech

MUMBAI: On March 29, 2025, Doechii took center stage at Billboard’s Women in Music event to accept the prestigious Woman of the Year award.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2025

Lil Nas X reveals he turned down a Taylor Swift collaboration

MUMBAI: Over the years, Taylor Swift has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, never hesitating to team up with top artists. However, one potential collaboration that could have made waves never materialized.

read more

RnM Biz

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

WhatsApp introduces music feature for status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announce new Tiger Baby Records joint venture

Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran shares throwback video from India, Jams with auto driver Rakesh

MUMBAI: Musician Ed Sheeran, who visited India in February for his Mathematics (–=÷x) Tour, has shared a nostalgic moment from his trip. Taking to...read more

2
Five reasons why Aadyam Theatre’s Saanp Seedhi is the perfect edge-of-the-seat thriller you are looking for

MUMBAI: Aadyam Theatre, the one-of-a-kind theatre initiative by Aditya Birla Group, is back for its seventh season. This season witnessed some of...read more

3
Neha Kakkar vs. Concert Organisers: Melbourne show controversy escalates

MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event...read more

4
Gallan Battan to Kithe Vasde Ne: Introducing Guru Randhawa's One-Of-a-Kind video of his Maiden Independent Album 'Without Prejudice'

MUMBAI: Music sensation Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. The...read more

5
Mika Nishimura joins Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana for a Spellbinding Jugalbandi at Sakhya 2025

MUMBAI: On March 30th, the historic Royal Opera House witnessed a breathtaking musical collaboration—Sakhya 2025. This extraordinary jugalbandi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games