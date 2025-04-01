Doechii delivers powerful speech at Billboard Woman of the Year 2025 Awards, indirectly addresses industry criticism

MUMBAI: On Saturday, March 29, 2025, during the Billboard Woman of the Year awards, Doechii took the stage to accept her honor, delivering a speech that drew thunderous applause from the audience.

In her powerful address, the Tampa-born artist dismissed the notion that success in the industry is dictated by external forces, instead attributing it to personal agency, intelligence, and divine influence.

“I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say, it is not a button, it is our brain. It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. It’s not an agenda, it’s God,” she declared.

Doechii also took a moment to acknowledge the team of women who work behind the scenes to support her, calling them “savvy” and emphasizing that her success is a collective effort.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed disbelief at how quickly her career had progressed. Just two years ago, she had stood on the same stage to accept Billboard’s Rising Star Award—a moment she recalled vividly.

“I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic,” she said.

While she didn’t directly address the accusations against her, her words appeared to serve as a response to the ongoing speculation.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Doechii has faced various allegations, including claims of botting, industry favoritism, and other alleged tactics to accelerate her rise to fame. Since beginning her career in 2016 with the single Girls, she has achieved remarkable success-perhaps fueling such speculation. However, there is no documented evidence supporting these claims.

With her latest achievement, Doechii continues to solidify her place in the industry, proving that her success is driven by talent, hard work, and unwavering determination.