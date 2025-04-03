Jennie Kim wears Rihanna's iconic vintage ring at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the prestigious event. Held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend, the ceremony recognized Jennie with the esteemed Global Force Award, celebrating her immense contributions to the music industry and global influence—particularly following the release of her debut solo album, Ruby, earlier this month.

A Historic Moment in Style

Jennie’s presence on the red carpet was as striking as her achievement. She arrived in a stunning burgundy midi dress, exuding elegance and confidence. While her fashion choices always draw attention, it was her jewelry that became the highlight of the night—especially a breathtaking diamond and gold cocktail ring with a unique connection to one of her biggest musical inspirations, Rihanna.

The Iconic Ring: A Tribute to Rihanna

The dazzling ring, crafted by renowned fine jewelry house Joseph Saidan & Sons, featured a floral-inspired design with round-cut diamonds encircling a brilliant central stone. Retailing at $10,000, the piece was not only a symbol of luxury but also a tribute to Jennie’s admiration for the global superstar.

What made the ring truly special was its history—it had previously been worn by Rihanna. The Barbadian icon was spotted wearing the same floral cocktail ring at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India last March. By choosing to wear it on such a significant night, Jennie subtly honored an artist who has long influenced her music and style.

A Meaningful Gesture

Rihanna’s impact on Jennie has been evident for years, making this jewelry choice particularly poignant. As she accepted her award at an event celebrating powerful women in music, Jennie’s decision to wear a piece once adorned by Rihanna served as a symbolic bridge between two global icons.

This moment at the Billboard Women in Music Awards was more than just a fashion statement—it was a testament to the interconnected legacy of strong female artists shaping the industry. As Jennie continues to carve her path as a solo artist, her tribute to Rihanna highlighted the powerful influence of women uplifting and inspiring each other across generations.