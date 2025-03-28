RadioandMusic
How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

Tags:
Spotify | music |

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surprising trend—many users weren’t actively choosing songs but instead using the platform as background music for daily activities, from workouts to household chores. Sleeping playlists, in particular, saw a surge in popularity.

Recognizing this shift, Spotify hired editors to curate playlists and redesigned its platform to guide passive listeners toward them. Over time, the company embraced a new perspective: its biggest competitor wasn’t other streaming services, but silence itself.

