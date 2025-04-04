Sunburn unveils its newest IP ‘Summer Fest’ announcing a power-packed lineup featuring Vini Vici, Dimitri Vegas, Dubvision, Third Party for debut edition

MUMBAI: Where nature meets neon under endless summer skies!

Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn is shattering expectations with the launch of its newest intellectual property (IP) - Summer Fest. Prepare for sonic domination as a massive lineup of electronic music titans descends on not one but two electrifying destinations in a single unstoppable weekend!

Feel the mountains sway in Shillong on May 10th, 2025 before the seismic energy shifts to Bengaluru on May 11th, 2025. Tickets are live for the inaugural edition of Sunburn’s Summer Fest, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination - grab yours soon!

Headlining the inaugural edition are true titans of the global electronic music scene, each bringing their signature sound to this groundbreaking festival experience. Psytrance revolutionaries Vini Vici will transform the festival grounds into a tribal gathering with their hypnotic, pulse-quickening rhythms, earth-shaking basslines and transcendent drops that have made them legends at major festivals worldwide. Their masterful ability to blend ancient world music influences with cutting-edge production will create an unforgettable journey.

Electronic music royalty Dimitri Vegas will unleash his stadium-sized anthems and heart-stopping drops that have dominated the world's biggest stages. Known for his explosive crowd interaction and larger-than-life presence, Vegas will deliver a masterclass in big-room dynamics with a set crafted specifically for this landmark event, featuring exclusive edits and unreleased material.

Progressive house innovators DubVision will elevate the night with their meticulously crafted melodies and euphoric buildups that transport listeners to emotional heights. Their signature blend of soaring synthesisers, pristine production and euphoric releases promises to create those magical festival moments when thousands of arms rise in unison under spectacular light displays. Meanwhile, UK sensations Third Party will demonstrate why they've become festival favourites with their distinctive approach to progressive house – combining emotional depth with raw energy, intricate layering with anthemic hooks that resonate long after the music stops.Aongside these international heavyweights, the festival will showcase an electronic talent - Siana Catherine.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, “Sunburn has always been about pushing boundaries and redefining live music in India and with our newest curation, Sunburn Summer Fest, we’re bringing an entirely new experience that captures the essence of the season. It’s the start of a fresh chapter for Sunburn. Bringing world-class electronic music to Shillong and Bengaluru is just the beginning and we’re excited to create an immersive celebration where fans can experience summer through music, art and culture. We can’t wait for audiences to witness this electrifying debut.”

Prepare to be transported to a realm where thundering basslines echo through ancient hills and neon lights dance across urban skylines! The festival doesn't just celebrate electronic music—it unleashes it in two breathtaking worlds: the mystical, mist-shrouded peaks of Shillong and the pulsing, tech-driven heart of Bengaluru.

The Sunburn Summer Fest will also feature a vibrant summer decor that enhances the electrifying energy of the event. Step into a kaleidoscopic wonderland at Sunburn Summer Fest, where electric beats meet breathtaking visuals across the stunning landscapes of Shillong and Bengaluru. The festival grounds will transform into immersive dreamscapes featuring towering palm trees, cascading tropical flowers and hypnotic light installations that pulse with the rhythm of the music. As daylight fades, the space will evolve into a luminous playground where elaborate LED displays adorned with cutting-edge projections, holographic elements and synchronised light shows that extend the artists' performances beyond sound into multisensory spectacles.

Beyond the pulsating main stage, the festival offers a thoughtfully designed experience through interactive art installations, creating moments of wonder and connection among attendees. Those seeking respite will discover hidden oases featuring plush canopies draped in flowing fabrics, hand-crafted seating areas between illuminated trees and intimate lounges that invite moments of calm amid the celebration. This carefully orchestrated balance between high-energy excitement and serene relaxation spaces ensures that Sunburn Summer Fest delivers not just performances, but a complete sensory journey celebrating the perfect union of summer's natural beauty and electronic music's futuristic energy.

Sunburn’s Summer Fest comes as a musical phenomenon that will forever transform India's summer festival landscape with unprecedented production, mind-bending performances and the unmistakable Sunburn magic that's captivated millions, so come for the beats, stay for the breathtaking moments that will remain etched in memory long after the final track fades!

Produced and promoted by Spacebound, Sunburn Summer Fest is sponsored by Tuborg and driven by Hyundai, in partnership with Meghalaya Tourism, Envision and Boombox as festival partners.