News |  04 Apr 2025 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

Amit Tandon unveils latest Punjabi love anthem 'Compliments'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and actor Amit Tandon is back with a fresh musical delight as he releases his latest track, Compliments, a romantic yet peppy Punjabi love song that is set to capture hearts. Known for his soulful voice and versatile artistry, Amit once again delivers a song that blends emotions with an infectious beat, making it a perfect addition to every playlist. The vibrant music video for Compliments has been shot entirely in Mumbai across two dynamic schedules. Featuring the stunning Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan alongside popular influencers such as Ojasvi Verma, Muskaan Kalra, Ankit Kumar, and more, the video adds an extra layer of charm and appeal, making it a visual treat.

Written by the talented Gabru and composed by JSB Music, Compliments seamlessly blends Punjabi romance with an energetic rhythm, creating a track that is both heartwarming and dance-worthy. Amit Tandon’s mesmerizing voice brings the lyrics to life, making the song a true celebration of love and admiration.

Speaking about the song, Amit Tandon shared, “I wanted to bring a song that resonates with the feeling of being in love while keeping the energy high. Compliments is all about expressing admiration in the most joyful way, and I’m excited for everyone to experience it. Punjabi music has a universal appeal, with its vibrant beats and heartfelt lyrics striking a chord with audiences worldwide. With Compliments, I wanted to capture that essence- creating a track that not only celebrates love but also makes you want to get up and dance. I hope it brings smiles and energy to everyone who listens to it.”

Let me know if you’d like any further refinements! Compliments is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the music video live on YouTube. Fans can tune in to witness an enchanting mix of romance, fun, and love.

