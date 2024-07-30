RadioandMusic
Wynk Music users win an exclusive chance to tour the film set of latest sci-fi action thriller - 'Kalki 2898AD'

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, recently offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience to five lucky Wynk Premium users. These users immersed in the enthralling sets inspired by Hindu mythology in the post-apocalyptic action thriller 'Kalki 2898AD'.

This initiative was part of Wynk’s consistent efforts to offer its users with unique experiences for its Wynk Premium users who are regularly eligible for similar unique offerings as part of the app's ongoing efforts to provide exceptional experiences. Wynk Premium users across various Indian cities streamed the movie's soundtrack extensively on the Wynk app, and five fans from different cities were selected to witness the grandeur and artistry of the film's set.

Here is what fans had to say about their experience:

Manoj who travelled all the way from Bangalore to attend the event says, “I was thrilled to hear from the Wynk team that I had won the campaign. Visiting the Kalki movie sets was beyond my wildest dreams. Seeing the intricate details of the sets and the dedication of the crew was an unforgettable experience. I am deeply grateful to Wynk for this unique opportunity.”

Pavan SaysThank you, Wynk team, for giving me this grand opportunity to visit the sets of Kalki. Watching the Sambala team in action and seeing the incredible vehicles up close was exhilarating. It was a thrilling and eye-opening experience that I will cherish forever.”

Rishi who travelled from Vizag to visit the sets saysMy experience visiting the Kalki sets was nothing short of incredible. Walking on the same sets as legends like Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, and Amitabh Bachchan was an amazing feeling. The Wynk team made this unforgettable experience possible, and I am truly thankful.”

Srikar Reddy one of the winners expressed his happiness saying thatThe visit to the Kalki movie sets was an awesome experience. It was fascinating to witness the off-screen magic of the movie and see the hard work that goes into creating such masterpieces. Wynk, please continue organizing similar events for us fans. It helps us live our dreams and creates memories that last a lifetime.”

Wynk's innovative approach to realizing fans' aspirations has fostered deeper connections between fans, their favourite stars and the movie. In an era where digital platforms redefine fan interactions, Wynk not only enriches musical experiences but also facilitates meaningful engagements with beloved artists and films.

Wynk Music is also the official music-streaming partner for the movie. This initiative underscores Wynk’s commitment to diverse audiences and languages beyond Hindi, with Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam content comprising close to 30% of the app's consumption.

Over the past year, Wynk has curated exclusive opportunities for fans to engage with renowned artists globally, from intimate sessions with international sensations like Ed Sheeran, DJ, Martin Garrix to personal interactions with beloved Indian artists like Jubin Nautiyal and King.

Wynk Premium is a subscription service for Wynk Music, a music-streaming platform. It offers a number of benefits, including:

  • Ad-free streaming: Listen to music without interruptions from commercials
  • Unlimited downloads: Download songs and playlists to listen to offline
  • High-quality audio: Enjoy music in higher quality than the free version
  • Unlimited song skipping: Skip as many songs as you want without restrictions
  • Create and save playlists: Make your own playlists or save curated playlists for later
  • Exclusive features: Access exclusive features like Hello-tunes and fan-artist experiences

For more information, please visit: Wynk Premium

