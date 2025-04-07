Manasi Ghosh crowned Winner of Indian Idol Season 15, takes home Car and Rs 25 Lakh

MUMBAI: In a spectacular and emotional grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15, Manasi Ghosh emerged as the winner, clinching the coveted title along with a brand-new car and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The finale, aired over the weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, was a dazzling celebration of music, talent, and dreams coming true.

Manasi’s consistent brilliance, emotional depth, and powerful performances won the hearts of both the judges and millions of viewers, solidifying her status as the next big name in the Indian music industry.

Top 3 Finalists Shine Bright

The finale featured the top three exceptional finalists – Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Sneha Shankar – battling it out for the crown. Each brought immense talent and stage presence, but it was Manasi who stole the spotlight with her versatility and heartfelt renditions.

Sneha Shankar finished as the second runner-up, earning Rs 5 lakh in prize money. The 19-year-old had already made headlines before the finale, securing a recording contract from T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar — a major break in her budding career.

A Season to Remember

Since its launch in October 2024, Indian Idol Season 15 captivated audiences with raw talent, touching backstories, and unforgettable musical moments. Over five months, the show became a platform for aspiring singers to shine.

Throughout the season, Manasi Ghosh stood out with her flawless performances across genres. Whether delivering soulful ballads or high-energy numbers, she connected with the audience on a deep emotional level, making her the clear favorite among fans and judges alike.

Mentors and Host Elevate the Finale

Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani mentored the finalists, guiding them to reach their full potential. Host Aditya Narayan returned to the stage, infusing the finale with his signature charm and energy.

The grand finale was packed with thrilling performances, celebrity appearances, and emotional tributes to the contestants’ journeys. It was a night of nostalgia, celebration, and dreams fulfilled — a perfect send-off to one of the most memorable seasons of Indian Idol yet.