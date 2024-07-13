Check out Maitreya’s funky reggae metal hybrid single 'The Traveler- a reffreshing summer hit off forthcoming EP 'Auxesis'

MUMBAI: Progressive metal band Maitreya embodies catharsis in musical expression, designed to explore the turbulent emotions of the human condition. They are set to release their highly anticipated single “The Traveler”, which leads their forthcoming EP “Auxesis”, which will come out in October 2024. The seed idea for the song can be traced back to a silly cover of RATM’s “Bulls on Parade” and it drifts between jazz-funk-reggae hybrid with metal. He band comments:

“We’re excited to share The Traveler as the lead single from our upcoming EP, Auxesis. The central theme of Auxesis is growth, and this single boldly demonstrates our new ‘branches’ while digging deeper into our root concept. “The Traveler” showcases theatrical vocal narratives, groove-centric experimentation with genre-jumping, and heavy, drop-tuned breakdowns. Lyrically it is rooted in hurt and displacement. Dealing with feelings of betrayal and a breakdown of communication.”

“Auxesis” is rich with a depth of sonic layers such that the listener can yield new discoveries after multiple listens. The complexity of the music is subtle, making it accessible to general audiences but also intriguing to the advanced, musically inclined demographics. There’s a strong poetic focus to create an artistic work ripe with emotional and philosophical commentaries on the human condition. It is recommended for fans of Between The Buried and Me, The Contortionist, and Twelve Foot Ninja.

Listen to “The Traveler” at the following links:

Visualizer - https://youtu.be/l0zzmrJizfg

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3Whrogn

“Auxesis” is due out on October 11, 2024, and will be available for pre-order at https://maitreyametal.bandcamp.com.

Track Listing:

1. Paradigm (6:47)

2. Still Motion (4:49)

3. The Traveler (5:32)

4. Vestigial Memories (5:21)

5. Arcana (6:05)

More Info - https://www.maitreyametal.com | https://www.facebook.com/maitreyametal | https://www.instagram.com/maitreyametal

"We’re always on the hunt for interesting new metal bands, and Canada’s Maitreya certainly qualifies. The band’s newest single, “Catalyst”, treads familiar progressive metal territory – think vocals similar to Leprous and instrumentation akin to older BTBAM – but rest assured it sounds fresh." - New Fury Media

"Heavy metallers Maitreya recognize the value of dreams with their new single and music video for “Bloom,” a rifftastic blast of progressive metal." - V13

"What’s on the menu here is a wide range of flavours. There’s something to suit the taste of any serious metal fan. This relatively new band has some good ideas and knows how to execute them. Despite the current restrictions, these guys have plenty of time to bring the Maitreya brand to the fore." - The Prog Space

"What we have here with Hyper Reels is a fresh take on both progressive metal and metalcore in general. Ten high-powered and heavy efforts that go in a myriad of unexpected and thrilling directions. If there’s one thing Maitreya do well on Hyper Reels, it is to keep you guessing all the time." Games, Brrraaains & A Headbanging Life

"Ambitious and aggressive, Canada’s Maitreya break boundaries from the beginning with Departed. Heavy, contemporary metal chords are underscored by droning, chorusing vocals, but blink and you’ll miss them as Maitreya soon change direction to a growling verse pandemonium. Their riffing is adventurous and deadly, cutting through weighty, rolling rhythms and movements." - Jace Media