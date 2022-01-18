For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Jan 2022 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Khesari Lal Yadav releases his first song 'Aashiq' with VYRL Bhojpuri, making this the first ever internationally shot Bhojpuri video

MUMBAI: VYRL Bhojpuri presents their first release of 2022 with the sensational superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Co-sung by Priyanka Singh ‘Aashiq’ is a groovy song shot in the picturesque locations of Armenia making this song the first ever internationally shot Bhojpuri video.

Directed by Deepesh Goyal, ‘Aashiq’, is about a feisty and quirky take on a love story from a boy’s perspective trying to impress a girl. The song is composed by Shubham Raj (SBR) and is skilfully written by Ajit Mandal who brings out the variety of beats heavily inspired from Indian pop music.

‘Aashiq’ is a beautifully shot video which portrays all fun and games involved in the process of wooing a girl. With a catchy tune and killer dance moves, this is your go-to song to impress a girl which is sure to be a hit amongst the audiences.

Regional music has grown exponentially in recent years where Bhojpuri music industry is at the forefront of this growth and has seen this success on the back of superstars from the region. Khesari, who is one of the biggest artists on YouTube globally has sung this groovy melody after the grand success of his recent hits. Khesari Lal Yadav, who has become a superstar with his voice and acting in Bhojpuri cinema, is here to prove again upward curving of regional music in the Indian music industry.

Speaking about his first release with VYRL Bhojpuri, Khesari Lal Yadav said, “Aashiq is a perfect romantic party song and we had an amazing time shooting it overseas. The video is shot by Deepesh Goyal and I’m extremely happy with the way it’s come out. I am super excited for the release of Aashiq. This is my first collaboration with VYRL Bhojpuri and I can certainly say that collaborating with them has added artistic experience and joy to my creation like never before. The song is out now, and we hope to receive as much love as we did for our previous releases.”

