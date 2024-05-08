Musician Munawar Faruqui unveils poster of his upcoming song ‘Dhandho’ in collaboration with Rapper Spectra

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui is currently in his best career phase. Widely celebrated for his musical talents and rap skills, he has garnered immense praise for his generosity, rap prowess and good gameplay in Bigg Boss 17, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future releases.

Finally, unveiling his latest masterpiece, Munawar Faruqui took to social media to announce his newest song titled ‘Dhandho,’ marking his first post-Bigg Boss 17 release. Created in collaboration with rapper Spectra and music producer Sez On The Beat under the Warner Music India Label, ‘Dhandho’ is a hip-hop party number scheduled for release on May 10, 2024. Being a Gujarati from Junagarh, Munawar Faruqui continues to represent his roots, as ‘Dhandho’ in Gujarati means business.

Interestingly, Munawar Faruqui began his rap journey with Spectra four years ago with a song called ‘Jawab’ and ever since there has been no looking back for him. This marks the first official song of Munawar after Bigg Boss 17, collaborating with Warner Music India and SEZ on the Beat, two music giants, further showcasing the magnitude of the song. In the poster, Munawar Faruqui and rapper Spectra can be seen sharing a laugh while surrounded by cash, exuding charm. It will be interesting to see what theme the musician brings forth with this song about money, business and rap. ‘Dhandho’ is expected to offer fresh beats, catchy lyrics, and rap by these acclaimed musicians. Sharing the same on his social media handle, Munawar wrote, “Dongri se Noida crash course on 10th May…”

Take a look:

Opening up about the song, Munawar Faruqui said, “‘Dhandho’ is a very special song and marks my collaboration with Spectra after four years. Collaborating with him and Sez On The Beat was truly an amazing experience. It’s my first music release after Bigg Boss, which makes it even more special. The song will transport audiences to the ‘Nagpada Ka Rider’ song zone with strong lyricism and underground hip-hop while representing the streets. I can’t wait for everyone to listen to what we have created together this time around.” Apart from this, Munawar Faruqui recently announced his acting debut in a web series titled ‘First Copy’ and unveiled the official teaser, stirring up major excitement among fans.