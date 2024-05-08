RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 May 2024 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Musician Munawar Faruqui unveils poster of his upcoming song ‘Dhandho’ in collaboration with Rapper Spectra

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui is currently in his best career phase. Widely celebrated for his musical talents and rap skills, he has garnered immense praise for his generosity, rap prowess and good gameplay in Bigg Boss 17, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future releases.

Finally, unveiling his latest masterpiece, Munawar Faruqui took to social media to announce his newest song titled ‘Dhandho,’ marking his first post-Bigg Boss 17 release. Created in collaboration with rapper Spectra and music producer Sez On The Beat under the Warner Music India Label, ‘Dhandho’ is a hip-hop party number scheduled for release on May 10, 2024. Being a Gujarati from Junagarh, Munawar Faruqui continues to represent his roots, as ‘Dhandho’ in Gujarati means business.

Interestingly, Munawar Faruqui began his rap journey with Spectra four years ago with a song called ‘Jawab’ and ever since there has been no looking back for him. This marks the first official song of Munawar after Bigg Boss 17, collaborating with Warner Music India and SEZ on the Beat, two music giants, further showcasing the magnitude of the song. In the poster, Munawar Faruqui and rapper Spectra can be seen sharing a laugh while surrounded by cash, exuding charm. It will be interesting to see what theme the musician brings forth with this song about money, business and rap. ‘Dhandho’ is expected to offer fresh beats, catchy lyrics, and rap by these acclaimed musicians. Sharing the same on his social media handle, Munawar wrote, “Dongri se Noida crash course on 10th May…”

Take a look:

Opening up about the song, Munawar Faruqui said, “‘Dhandho’ is a very special song and marks my collaboration with Spectra after four years. Collaborating with him and Sez On The Beat was truly an amazing experience. It’s my first music release after Bigg Boss, which makes it even more special. The song will transport audiences to the ‘Nagpada Ka Rider’ song zone with strong lyricism and underground hip-hop while representing the streets. I can’t wait for everyone to listen to what we have created together this time around.” Apart from this, Munawar Faruqui recently announced his acting debut in a web series titled ‘First Copy’ and unveiled the official teaser, stirring up major excitement among fans.

Tags
musician Munawar Faruqui song Dhandho rapper Spectra
Related news
 | 09 May 2024

Musician Munawar Faruqui releases official video of his latest hip-hop song ‘Dhandho’ with Rapper Spectra

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui recently announced his latest masterpiece, ‘Dhandho’ marking his first release post-Bigg Boss 17 win.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Flower Power returns to Pacha Ibiza with Bora Uzer as Resident

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power is back again this season, reimagined for a new era while staying true to its core essence.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2024

Munawar Faruqui mesmerizes crowd as opening act for Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Big Boss Fame Munawar Faruqui is known for his exceptional music talent, apart from his comedy. He has produced several popular hits including "Noor," "Legacy," "Alag BT," and many others.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

MC Heam, renowned Rapper, singer, producer and Rap instead, shines in Ajay Devon’s ‘Maidaan’ with music by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: MC Heam, known in the hip-hop scene as Hemant Dhyani, is set to captivate audiences once again, this time with his lyrical prowess in Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated film 'Maidaan.' Produced by Boney Kapoor Productions and featuring music by the maestro A.R.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2024

Country’s youngest psychedelic rock musician Moli all set to release his latest single ‘The Raga of a Broken Heart’

MUMBAI: Experimental musician Anmol Gupta aka Moli, who is known for playing multiple instruments, is all set to release the latest single titled ‘The Raga of a Broken Heart’ from his debut album, ‘Retrogression Progression’, an experimental film concept album of psychedelic rock and music.

read more

RnM Biz

Google Preparing Gemini AI Extension for YouTube Music Integration: What users need to know

MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

top# 5 articles

1
Folk-Rock Legends Swarathma Embark on India’s first multi-city concert tour powered by Solar and Clean Energy

MUMBAI: Swarathma, the iconic folk-rock band hailing from Bengaluru, is set to revolutionize the live concert experience by powering it with solar...read more

2
Sweet! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik reveals American singer Lauv’s role in his 'Lauv Story' with fiancée Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: When two gifted music artists from diverse backgrounds come together, exciting conversations brew, spanning from music to life and more. The...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal to Enthrall UK Audiences with Soul-Stirring Performances at Wembley Stadium and Beyond

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian musician- singer Jubin Nautiyal, is set to cast a spell on UK audiences with his captivating vocals during his highly...read more

4
Musician Munawar Faruqui releases official video of his latest hip-hop song ‘Dhandho’ with Rapper Spectra

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui recently announced his latest masterpiece, ‘Dhandho’ marking his first release post-Bigg Boss 17 win. Created in...read more

5
Slow and steady wins the race: Andy Kim hits half a century of rocking us gently

MUMBAI: Want to feel old yet forever young? Friday, May 10, marks the 50th anniversary of Andy Kim’s “Rock Me Gently.” Yes, that “Rock Me Gently”: “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games