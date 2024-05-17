RadioandMusic
Thomas Nicholas band releases new album "We're Gonna Be Okay"

MUMBAI: Thomas Nicholas Band has released his brand new album "We’re Gonna Be Okay" via SBAM Records/Double Helix.

The album contains features from Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup, The Early November and more. Head over to https://shop.sbam.rocks to grab some exclusive stuff (different variants, test pressings, tapes or CDs).

Thomas Nicholas will be be touring Europe in support of the new LP, hitting both SBAM Fests as well as some shows with MEST and Mudfight!

Tickets + VIP Upgrades are available now at:

https://www.tinband.com/tix.

Stream the album here:

https://bfan.link/were-gonne-be-okay

Thomas Nicholas Band's 7th studio album was produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as, Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (the Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) Matthew Kennedy (The Dangerous Summer) Adrian Estrella (Zebrahead), Ajay Popoff (LIT), Zac Burnett (American Authors), Ayron Jones Andrew Goldstien and more.

Of the album's title track, Thomas says, "After writing 1999, the parody of Bowling For Soup's 1985 with Jaret Reddick and recording it with the band. Jaret and I wrote a brand new song together and I've been holding onto to it for the perfect moment to share it with everyone. This is that moment and subsequently the title of my 7th album.

Similar to the other collaborations, the similar though line from all of my friends was to write a song about what I'm scared to talk about. This song is directly in line with that concept. I don't want to talk about these ideas and its scary to open up in that way, but after 30 years of writing music, I'm sharing more vulnerable songs. This is one of my favorite songs that I have ever written. Each time that I have a song like that it always becomes the title track. Each title of my 7 albums represents my favorite song that encapsulates the concept of the record.

Jaret is very vocal about mental health and respect how is such an open book. I have not been that way my whole life but I'm learning. I do think it's important to share our dark thoughts and get them into words. My songs are they way that I'm able to do that and I encourage everyone to do the same. Share your dark thoughts with a trusted person. thoughts are like mountains and putting them into words, they become hills that we can climb. As the song says, "We're Gonna Be Okay.""

Track Listing:

01. TOMORROWS GONNA HURT

02. SAME KIDS

03. BETTER THAN HOME

04. NEVER ENOUGH

05. WRONG SIDE

06. WERE GONNA BE OK

07. LOST IT ALL

08. BACK FOR MORE

09. JUST LEAVE IT

10. GIVE EM WHAT THEY WANT

https://www.facebook.com/TINband

https://www.instagram.com/TINband

https://twitter.com/TINband

https://www.youtube.com/TINband

