"Chintamani: Ek Chirantan Chintan" biography of Padma Bhushan Pandit C. R. Vyas to be released on the occasion of his 100th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: To mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary vocalist, Padma Bhushan Pandit C. R. Vyas, Grace Foundation (GUNIJAN Research Art Culture and Education Foundation) and Pancham Nishad are hosting the release of his biography titled "Chintamani: Ek Chirantan Chintan", which details the musical journey of the maestro. The event will take place on Saturday, 9th November 2024, at 7:00 PM at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (W.).

The biography, written by Shruti Pandit and Shashi Vyas, delves into the life and contributions of Pandit C. R. Vyas, covering his musical evolution, his creation of ragas, and the stories behind his famous compositions. "The book, published by Popular Prakashan, also commemorates the publisher's centenary year." is a tribute to the legendary artiste’s remarkable contributions to Indian classical music.

The event will be graced by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the renowned composer, as the Special Guest. Select readings from the biography will be presented by Mukta Barve, a celebrated theatre and film actress, and Kaushal Inamdar, a distinguished director and music composer.

In addition to the book release, a soulful classical Vocal recital will be performed by the renowned Vocalist Padma Shri Venkatesh Kumar, accompanied by Shri Keshav Joshi on (Tabla) and Shri Ajay Joglekar on (Harmonium).

This event will celebrate Pandit C. R. Vyas’s life and legacy, bringing together music lovers and connoisseurs to honour the maestro on his momentous milestone.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 9th November 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sabhagruha, 252, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (W).

The event is open to all and promises to be a memorable evening of music, tribute, and reflection on the life of a true legend.