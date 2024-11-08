The NCPA announces a five-months long season of its off-campus initiative ‘NCPA@thePark’

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Westside to announce the return of its annual community outreach initiative - ‘NCPA@ThePark’. Following the success of the earlier three seasons that recorded heavy footfalls, the NCPA, situated in Nariman Point, is delighted to take its celebrated line-up of live performances to other key locations in the city.
Commencing on the 9th of November in Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, the ‘NCPA@thePark’ will be running every weekend till March next year across parks located in different parts of the city. Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic parks, it aims to deliver a unique and engaging experience featuring an array of live performances ranging from dance, international music, western classical music, Indian music, and theatre.
Event Line up:
9th November, Saturday, Bandra Fort Amphitheatre
Vishwajeet Borwankar Live in Concert – 06:00 pm
Multifaceted vocalist and composer Vishwajeet Borwankar presents a concert of Bollywood classics, folk, Sufi, fusion, and contemporary music. A Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi winner, Borwankar has trained in Hindustani classical music for over 15 years under the guidance of veterans like Dr. Ram Deshpande and Babanrao Haldankar. He has performed in more than 25 countries and has made a mark as a playback singer under the baton of well-known music directors of Marathi and Hindi films.
Dominique-N-Jazz Republic – 07:15 pm
Dominique-N-Jazz Republic brings together the talented Dominique Cerejo on vocals, Rahul Wadhwani on keyboards, Shashank Das on bass and Adrian D’souza on drums. You’re in for a fun, high-energy evening with a lively set featuring an exciting mix of classic jazz tunes including swing, bossa nova and samba rhythms!
Don’t miss out on the joy of live performing arts. Register now!
The event will be open for public across all ages, free of cost, on a first-come-and-first-serve basis.
For registration, visit: https://www.ncpamumbai.com/
