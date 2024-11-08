RadioandMusic
News |  08 Nov 2024 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Krystal Roxx and Chelcee Grimes, join forces to ignite the dance floor with their latest energetic house track, "Girl," set to make waves in clubs, radio, and beyond!

MUMBAI: UK-based DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Krystal Roxx has teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Chelcee Grimes to release their latest track, "Girl," an infectious house anthem set to energize the Dance music scene. Already picking up support from Capital Dance Radio and highlighted as one of their Fresh Beats Friday selections, this track combines Krystal’s signature club-ready production with Chelcee's melodic prowess, making "Girl" a testament to the duo’s combined artistry and a celebration of female power in music. The track, infused with an irresistible hook and an upbeat riff, is designed to captivate both dance floors and radio waves across the UK and beyond.

As the driving force behind this high-energy release, Chelcee Grimes and Krystal Roxx bring impressive credentials. Chelcee, a renowned songwriter for global artists like Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK, has amassed over 3 billion streams across her career and is celebrated not only for her music but also for her impact on UK sport and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Krystal, known for her electric DJ performances and high-profile residencies, has garnered over 5 million streams with support from BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM and is currently signed with Ultra Records.

"When Krystal sent me this record I instantly started singing. It made me move. The track in itself is enough to love the record but I just added something on top and sent it to Krystal the same day. It was super fast, I think it was done in like a hour. She loved it and the rest is history. I've never had a record with a female DJ before, so the fact the song is called "Girl" and it's us two together. It's meant to be." said Chelcee Grimes.

Krystal Roxx echoed the enthusiasm, saying, “I love Chelcee’s unapologetic style as an Artist and as a Woman and i’m beyond thrilled she’s on “Girl”.  Her writing and vocals effortlessly brought out the best in the track and me!  Punctual nailed the disco tech house production and together we’ve had a lot of fun bringing this dance floor groove to life.”

About Chelcee Grimes
Chelcee Grimes is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, athlete, and cultural figure in the UK, celebrated for her work across music and sports. Known for her songs with global icons such as Dua Lipa, Kesha, and Kylie Minogue, Chelcee has achieved over 3 billion streams worldwide. Her multifaceted career includes sports commentary, television appearances, and LGBTQ+ advocacy, making her a respected voice in both the entertainment and sports worlds.

About Krystal Roxx
Krystal Roxx is a UK-based DJ, producer, and the founder of the female-focused club brand Superfoxx. Signed to Ultra Records, Krystal is known for her dynamic performances at major clubs and festivals, with collaborations and support from top industry names like Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim. In addition to music, Krystal is a JD Sports Ambassador and podcast host, amplifying women’s voices in music and sport through her platform.

