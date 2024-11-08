Krystal Roxx and Chelcee Grimes, join forces to ignite the dance floor with their latest energetic house track, "Girl," set to make waves in clubs, radio, and beyond!

MUMBAI: UK-based DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Krystal Roxx has teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Chelcee Grimes to release their latest track, "Girl," an infectious house anthem set to energize the Dance music scene. Already picking up support from Capital Dance Radio and highlighted as one of their Fresh Beats Friday selections, this track combines Krystal’s signature club-ready production with Chelcee's melodic prowess, making "Girl" a testament to the duo’s combined artistry and a celebration of female power in music. The track, infused with an irresistible hook and an upbeat riff, is designed to captivate both dance floors and radio waves across the UK and beyond.
As the driving force behind this high-energy release, Chelcee Grimes and Krystal Roxx bring impressive credentials. Chelcee, a renowned songwriter for global artists like Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK, has amassed over 3 billion streams across her career and is celebrated not only for her music but also for her impact on UK sport and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Krystal, known for her electric DJ performances and high-profile residencies, has garnered over 5 million streams with support from BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM and is currently signed with Ultra Records.
"When Krystal sent me this record I instantly started singing. It made me move. The track in itself is enough to love the record but I just added something on top and sent it to Krystal the same day. It was super fast, I think it was done in like a hour. She loved it and the rest is history. I've never had a record with a female DJ before, so the fact the song is called "Girl" and it's us two together. It's meant to be." said Chelcee Grimes.
Krystal Roxx echoed the enthusiasm, saying, “I love Chelcee’s unapologetic style as an Artist and as a Woman and i’m beyond thrilled she’s on “Girl”. Her writing and vocals effortlessly brought out the best in the track and me! Punctual nailed the disco tech house production and together we’ve had a lot of fun bringing this dance floor groove to life.”
About Chelcee Grimes
Chelcee Grimes is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, athlete, and cultural figure in the UK, celebrated for her work across music and sports. Known for her songs with global icons such as Dua Lipa, Kesha, and Kylie Minogue, Chelcee has achieved over 3 billion streams worldwide. Her multifaceted career includes sports commentary, television appearances, and LGBTQ+ advocacy, making her a respected voice in both the entertainment and sports worlds.
About Krystal Roxx
Krystal Roxx is a UK-based DJ, producer, and the founder of the female-focused club brand Superfoxx. Signed to Ultra Records, Krystal is known for her dynamic performances at major clubs and festivals, with collaborations and support from top industry names like Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim. In addition to music, Krystal is a JD Sports Ambassador and podcast host, amplifying women’s voices in music and sport through her platform.
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more
MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more
MUMBAI: Today, the highly anticipated 2nd mini album, AWE, by hip-hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG is out, along with the release of the music...read more
MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has again received international recognition with a Grammy nomination for his latest...read more
MUMBAI: Halloween 2024 is just around the corner, and this year has been nothing short of thrilling for fans of horror. From cinemas to streaming...read more
MUMBAI: 2024 has truly been Sachin-Jigar's year. Known for their ability to tackle a variety of genres and blend traditional and modern sounds, the...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels marks the beginning of a brand-new era with the release of her latest single...read more