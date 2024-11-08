Gordo teams with Tech It Deep for a new version of 'Maria Maria'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated GORDO has teamed together with TECH IT DEEP for the hit single ‘Maria Maria’, due for release on 8th November via TECH IT DEEP Records.

This fresh take on the classic hit by Carlos Santana, Product G&B, and Wyclef Jean is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The original track released in early 2023 - became a global sensation, amassing over 80 million streams, spending 13 weeks on the UK Official Chart, achieving 270,000+ UK sales, and earning Silver certification. Now, GORDO, chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 Producer and #1 Hispanic DJ by DJ Mag, brings his twist to this club hit. This rework of “Maria Maria” follows the release of GORDO’s debut album ‘DIAMANTE’ which blended a diverse array of musical styles, including Dance, Hip Hop, Pop, Reggaeton, Indie, and Jazz, featuring two tracks with Drake and collaborations with everyone from T-Pain to Fuerza Regida, Maluma, Nicki Nicole, &ME, and Rampa.

Bringing together a new version to ‘Maria Maria’, taking it into the realms of afro-house, the most buzzing corner of dance music to be in right now. Championing the original’s stunning vocals and Latin folk guitar, GORDO swaps the intense techy nature of the original for a more ethereal atmosphere, complete with a rolling, percussion-filled afro house beat and subtle piano stabs.

GORDO has commented “This release has been a long time coming.. “Maria Maria” has been a part of my sets for a while now, and it’s become one of those tracks that truly reflects my vibe and connects with the crowd. TECH IT DEEP and I go way back; he’s one of my oldest friends, so this collaboration felt like it was meant to happen. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it the way I do.”

Known for his work with Drake, Fuerza Regida, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Nicki Minaj, GORDO has been making waves as one the hottest producers in dance music and beyond. He contributed to six tracks on Drake’s 2023 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ and two on ‘For All the Dogs’ and ‘100 GIGS’ respectively. GORDO consistently dominates global dance floors, performing at major festivals like Burning Man and Coachella and venues like Pacha Ibiza and Brooklyn Mirage. His own event series, TARAKA, has gained international traction, combining underground music vibes with GORDO's signature sound across venues worldwide.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the beautiful collaboration of ‘Maria Maria’ takes the original track to new, heady heights.