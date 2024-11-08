Prateek Kuhad brings his silhouettes tour to Bengaluru - Be There!

MUMBAI: Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is all set to capture the audiences with his electrifying and melodious performances in Bengaluru. The thrilling event is scheduled for the 9th of November, 2024 at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru.
Prateek’s diverse musical palette has a diverse range of Hindi & English songs that resonate with audiences of all musical tastes. Hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Kasoor, Khone do, Cold-Mess & CO2 amongst others resonate deeply often exploring themes of love & self-discovery.
Event Details:
Tour Name: Silhouettes Tour
Artist: Prateek Kuhad
Event Date & Time: 9th November (Saturday), 6.00 pm onwards
Venue: Bharitya Mall of Bengaluru
Address: Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064
Ticket Price: Starting from INR 1,799
https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/prateek-kuhad-silhouettes-tour-bengaluru/ET00401643?groupEventCode=ET00401834
Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is ready to rock the stages in 10 more cities, like Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, and Ahmedabad.
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more
MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more
MUMBAI: XG captivates approximately 50,000 fans during their first world tour in North America! The tracklist for their 2nd mini album "AWE" is also...read more
MUMBAI: Today, the highly anticipated 2nd mini album, AWE, by hip-hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG is out, along with the release of the music...read more
MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy-winning Indian composer Ricky Kej has again received international recognition with a Grammy nomination for his latest...read more
MUMBAI: Halloween 2024 is just around the corner, and this year has been nothing short of thrilling for fans of horror. From cinemas to streaming...read more
MUMBAI: 2024 has truly been Sachin-Jigar's year. Known for their ability to tackle a variety of genres and blend traditional and modern sounds, the...read more