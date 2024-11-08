Prateek Kuhad brings his silhouettes tour to Bengaluru - Be There!

MUMBAI: Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is all set to capture the audiences with his electrifying and melodious performances in Bengaluru. The thrilling event is scheduled for the 9th of November, 2024 at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru.

Prateek’s diverse musical palette has a diverse range of Hindi & English songs that resonate with audiences of all musical tastes. Hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Kasoor, Khone do, Cold-Mess & CO2 amongst others resonate deeply often exploring themes of love & self-discovery.

Event Details:

Tour Name: Silhouettes Tour

Artist: Prateek Kuhad

Event Date & Time: 9th November (Saturday), 6.00 pm onwards

Venue: Bharitya Mall of Bengaluru

Address: Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064

Ticket Price: Starting from INR 1,799

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/prateek-kuhad-silhouettes-tour-bengaluru/ET00401643?groupEventCode=ET00401834

Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is ready to rock the stages in 10 more cities, like Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, and Ahmedabad.