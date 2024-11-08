Dominik Gehringer and Ovadia unite for Digital Age EP

Entering a futuristic realm through spoken word vocoders, heavy percussion and soaring synths, the producers explore a cacophony of sounds in the title track. Combining their shared passion for powerful, explosive sound design, this collaboration showcases the producers working together in perfect harmony. Delivering a peak time B-Side cut, Dominik leads audiences on an energetic journey throughout a hybrid and impactful soundscape in his second offering Dance With Me.
Embarking on his musical journey at the young age of fifteen, Dominik Gehringer has shown dedication and determination to make a name for himself on the global electronic music scene. Finding his passion for melodic techno and house, he rapidly gained recognition for his releases and made his live debut at the largest electronic festival in Czech Republic, Beats for Love, as the youngest live performer in the festival’s history. Becoming a regular in top Czech and Slovak clubs, he was hailed the biggest young talent in the Czech music scene. Releasing on top imprints including Purified Records, Einmusika and Steyoyoke, his productions have been played on global stages such as Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. Moving from strength to strength, and gaining support from industry titans, Dominik’s tracks amassed over one million plays on Spotify in 2023 and he continues to impress with every performance and release.
Shachar Ovadia's journey into music production began six years ago when he joined the Beatmaster Academy under the mentorship of musical legend Azax. Drawing inspiration and wisdom from the highest level of expertise, Ovadia's passion remained unwavering, leading him to pursue a career in music. His ability to blend a variety of genres, particularly his heavyweight techno sound, helped him to break onto the scene and gain support from leading acts, including Fideles, Nora En Pure and Mark Hoffen.
The Digital Age artwork showcases a striking image of a blacktip shark, captured by Daniel Nicholson. Blacktip sharks (Carcharhinus limbatus) are powerful predators found in tropical and subtropical waters, playing a key role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems by regulating prey populations. These sharks are known for their distinctive black-tipped fins and their remarkable agility, often leaping out of the water during feeding frenzies. Unfortunately, overfishing and habitat degradation are threatening their populations. The Shark Research Unit, (@sharkresearchunit / shark-research.com), is conducting critical studies on shark behavior, ecology, and conservation to protect these vital species and ensure the health of ocean ecosystems.
About Daniel Nicholson: Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe’s most prominent professional underwater photographers, located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Born and raised on the east coast of Australia, he has been surrounded by the ocean his whole life. After years of working as a dive instructor, he picked up an underwater camera and instantly fell in love with photography, and has never looked back. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world, inspiring conservation and change through capturing scenes from the depths of the ocean and its breathtaking creatures. The oceans are the lungs of our world, and its inhabitants need all the protection we can provide for them.
About Only One: Only One is on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis in this generation – with you. Their community unites millions of advocates to drive victories on global campaigns, and their membership community grows their own mangrove forests and coral reefs, as well as removes plastic and carbon pollution. They are accelerating the most powerful ocean and climate solutions, with an approach centred on environmental justice. 100% of funds from their membership plans goes directly to projects on the ground.
MUMBAI: UK-based DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Krystal Roxx has teamed up with Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Chelcee Grimes to release their latest track, "Girl," an infectious house anthem set to energize the Dance music scene.
MUMBAI: Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour is all set to capture the audiences with his electrifying and melodious performances in Bengaluru. The thrilling event is scheduled for the 9th of November, 2024 at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru.
MUMBAI: Rising R&B star Mac Ayres consistently croons in a deceptively chill manner, yet never shies away from getting deeply introspective. Often doing so over self-produced instrumentals, out now, Mac Ayres returns with his new mixtape, 'cloudy'.