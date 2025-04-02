Suwannee Hulaween announces a powerhouse, multi-genre lineup for momentous 12th annual edition

MUMBAI: Following last year’s historic Suwannee Hulaween - where Bob Weir performed with The String Cheese Incident for a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration - the iconic independent music festival has just announced a powerhouse, multi-genre lineup for its 12th annual edition. Set to return to its beloved home at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida, Hulaween 2025 will take place from Thursday, October 30 - Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Hulaween 2025’s masterfully curated lineup brings Hulaween 2024 Aftermovie together with world-renowned musicians from every sonic corner of the dancefloor, many of whom are playing the festival for the very first time. This year’s debut dance music headliners include LSZEE (collaborative project of bass masters CloZee & LSDREAM), UKG purveyor Sammy Virji, versatile music aficionado DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak, who is bringing his DJ alias to Hulaween after playing the festival in 2016 and 2019 with his Free Nationals band), house DJ/producer Disco Lines, and Tape B b2b Mersiv (playing together at the festival for the first time, and as well as bringing back their vaunted solo sets following previous Hulaween solo performances).

Hulaween will also usher in festival debut live performances from Australian electro-pop group Parcels and psychedelic rock outfit Glass Beams.

These artists will be accompanied by heavy-hitting Hulaween veteran headliners such as festival-ringleaders The String Cheese Incident, acclaimed indie-jam quartet piece Goose (2x sets), Hulaween staple Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and Philadelphia-bred jamtronica outfit The Disco Biscuits (2x sets + a rare performance by their all instrumental side project alias, Tractorbeam, late night at Spirit Lake) - a collection of acts that reinforce Hulaween’s roots in band-focused music.

On the electronic music front, Hulaween is bringing back headliners such as Deadbeats-label bosses / bass music juggernauts Zeds Dead, and Billboard-charting producer ILLENIUM.

The Hulaween 2025 lineup also boasts an impressive array of dance music support acts making their festival debut, such as genre-blending master ATRIP, Parisian afrohouse artist Alex Wann, Dutch electronic music duo Tinlicker (DJ set), infectious electronic producer Odd Mob, G-house producer Dr. Fresch, bruising bass music artist YDG, tech-house guru Westend, genre-blending house maestro it’s murph, melodic house duo Sultan + Shepard (DJ set), electronic experimenter Jade Cicada, melodic house expert Le Youth, and Latin-infused tech-house producer Maz.

Dance music acts returning to Hulaween include beloved UK house duo Gorgon City, dubstep king PEEKABOO, and ABRACADABRA-label boss BLOND:ISH.

On the live front, acts making their debut festival performances include soulful producer/multi-instrumentalist Arc De Soleil, rock/country jammer Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, iconic jazz-infused hip-hop trio Digable Planets, genre-blending New Jersey quintet Dogs In A Pile, and 2 sets from legendary jam rock band moe.

Veteran Hulaween live acts returning for 2025 include funky indie-dance duo Franc Moody, virtuosic guitar player Molly Tuttle, funk-jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and bluegrass outfit The Infamous Stringdusters featuring a rare special guest addition of two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Sierra Hull during their set.

The Hulaween 2025 lineup is rounded out by acts such as BALTHVS, Ahadadream, Baauer, borne, Cole Knight, Colton Bowlin, Conducta, Distinct Motive, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, Jigitz, Linska, Mary Droppinz, Nikita, The Wicked, OkayJake b2b Stvsh, Oma, Parlor Greens, Shadowgrass, Shima, SIPPY, SML, SunSquabi, Susto String Band, Villager, Vincent Antone, WonkyWilla, and more.

Hulaween is also thrilled to announce that the 360-stage experience OFF LIMITS will be returning for the 2025 edition following a wildly successful debut in 2024. The stage is located at Spirit Lake and features underground dance music programming curated by DEF, as well as fire effects by Incendia and a Funktion-One sound system. Last year's OFF LIMITS performers included acclaimed names such as Azzecca, Justin Jay b2b Nala, Riordan, Taiki Nulight, Will Clarke, and more.

Since its inception in 2013, Hulaween has evolved into one of the country’s most coveted cross-genre affairs. Over the course of the past decade, Hulaween has hosted a plethora of world-class artists at the Spirit of the Suwannee’s idyllic grounds, which serves as the perfect setting for attendees to fully immerse themselves in Florida’s lush, enchanting nature.

Hulaween’s Spirit Lake is heralded as one of the leading immersive art experiences across American festivals, brimming with talented sculptors, fire/metal workers, painters, performance art thespians, and lighting designers. Attendees can revel in lakefront holographic projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, and interactive installations.

Hulaween offers a variety of ticketing tiers for the 2025 festival, including GA+, which offers a dedicated lounge with a private bar, access to air-conditioned restrooms, and a concierge service. Primitive camping is included with GA, GA+, and VIP ticket options with car/RV camping passes available for an additional purchase. VIP ticketing tiers include VIP admission, indoor bathrooms, VIP viewing areas, swag bags, complimentary golf cart rides, and VIP primitive camping for Mummy and Werewolf. The Witch VIP package (SOLD OUT) also includes a pre-set glamping tent and 2 VIP admission tickets plus catered meals. The Goblin (SOLD OUT) and Vampire packages include VIP amenities plus an RV pass and VIP admission for 2 or 4 people, respectively. The Zombie package includes a VIP cabin on-site at the festival, VIP amenities, and VIP admission for 4 people. Attendees can also opt to purchase early arrival passes to set up their campsites ahead of the festival opening on Thursday.

Tickets are available to purchase at https://hulaween.com/.

Stay tuned for additional Hulaween announcements, including the OFF LIMITS programming by DEF for the 2025 edition.