Mawra Hocane makes her music video debut with Akhil Sachdeva’s ‘Tu Chaand Hai'

MUMBAI: Popular actress Mawra Hocane, known for her unforgettable performance in Sanam Teri Kasam, is set to make her music video debut with Tu Chaand Hai, a soulful melody sung by Bollywood’s hitmaker Akhil Sachdeva. The song, which promises to be an emotional and visually stunning experience, is set to release on April 4 under Novice Records. Fans got the glimpse of a much awaited track when the official poster was unveiled by the makers on April 2.
Akhil Sachdeva, celebrated for his chart-topping songs like Tera Ban Jaunga, Channa Ve, and Humsafar, lends his mesmerizing vocals to Tu Chaand Hai, with music composed by Anmol Daniel and heartfelt lyrics penned by Noor. The collaboration brings together powerful storytelling, a soul-stirring melody, and Mawra’s captivating screen presence, making this a must-watch for music lovers.
Expressing her excitement about the project, Mawra Hocane shared, “Music videos have always fascinated me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better song coming my way. ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is pure magic, and working with the team has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for my fans to see this beautiful journey unfold.”
Akhil Sachdeva echoed her sentiments, saying, “‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is one of the most special songs I’ve worked on, and having Mawra bring it to life on screen adds a whole new depth to the emotions. Her presence makes this song even more magical.”
With anticipation building, fans are eagerly counting down to April 4 to experience this heartfelt musical treat.
