RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Apr 2025 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

Mawra Hocane makes her music video debut with Akhil Sachdeva’s ‘Tu Chaand Hai'

MUMBAI: Popular actress Mawra Hocane, known for her unforgettable performance in Sanam Teri Kasam, is set to make her music video debut with Tu Chaand Hai, a soulful melody sung by Bollywood’s hitmaker Akhil Sachdeva. The song, which promises to be an emotional and visually stunning experience, is set to release on April 4 under Novice Records. Fans got the glimpse of a much awaited track when the official poster was unveiled by the makers on April 2.

Akhil Sachdeva, celebrated for his chart-topping songs like Tera Ban Jaunga, Channa Ve, and Humsafar, lends his mesmerizing vocals to Tu Chaand Hai, with music composed by Anmol Daniel and heartfelt lyrics penned by Noor. The collaboration brings together powerful storytelling, a soul-stirring melody, and Mawra’s captivating screen presence, making this a must-watch for music lovers.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Mawra Hocane shared, “Music videos have always fascinated me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better song coming my way. ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is pure magic, and working with the team has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for my fans to see this beautiful journey unfold.”

Akhil Sachdeva echoed her sentiments, saying, “‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is one of the most special songs I’ve worked on, and having Mawra bring it to life on screen adds a whole new depth to the emotions. Her presence makes this song even more magical.”

With anticipation building, fans are eagerly counting down to April 4 to experience this heartfelt musical treat.

Tags
Akhil Sachdeva music
Related news
 | 03 Apr 2025

Jennie Kim wears Rihanna's iconic vintage ring at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the prestigious event.

read more
 | 03 Apr 2025

Singer M.G. Sreekumar fined for dumping trash into Kochi backwaters

MUMBAI: Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been fined Rs.25,000 for allegedly dumping garbage into the Kochi backwaters. The Mulavukad grama panchayat issued a notice directing him to pay the fine within 15 days, which he has since remitted.

read more
 | 03 Apr 2025

Jessica Simpson's shocking revelation: Claims 'Snake Sperm' boosts her singing voice

MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2025

Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse of her rehearsals before Hyderabad concert

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her music rehearsals with her band. The actress-singer was all set to perform live in Hyderabad on 26th April.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2025

Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival is set to return this April!

MUMBAI: Launched in 2020 with an aim of contributing to enriching the Jazz Scene in India, the festival is held in collaboration with one of the largest and highly reputed Jazz Festivals in the world - the Amersfoort Jazz Festival from The Netherlands.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

WhatsApp introduces music feature for status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer M.G. Sreekumar fined for dumping trash into Kochi backwaters

MUMBAI: Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been fined Rs.25,000 for allegedly dumping garbage into the Kochi backwaters. The Mulavukad grama...read more

2
Neha Kakkar vs. Concert Organisers: Melbourne show controversy escalates

MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event...read more

3
Jessica Simpson's shocking revelation: Claims 'Snake Sperm' boosts her singing voice

MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy. She claimed that a...read more

4
Jennie Kim wears Rihanna's iconic vintage ring at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the...read more

5
Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse of her rehearsals before Hyderabad concert

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her music rehearsals with her band. The actress-singer was all...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games