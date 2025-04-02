Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival is set to return this April!

MUMBAI: Launched in 2020 with an aim of contributing to enriching the Jazz Scene in India, the festival is held in collaboration with one of the largest and highly reputed Jazz Festivals in the world - the Amersfoort Jazz Festival from The Netherlands.
Back for its 5th Edition this year, the festival will travel to 5 cities in India – with concerts in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
This year, the festival features a diverse array of Jazz Musicians from across the globe, showcasing the best of jazz from emerging talents to icons who have shaped its history. Featuring artists from The Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, Spain, Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, and Suriname, the performances at this edition of the festival would be an eclectic mix of indigenous Jazz Styles emerging from Europe, South America, and Asia, in addition to the hallmark American Jazz Standards. The festival will also feature unique collaborations with Indian Musicians - honoring India’s deep musical traditions, offering a unique fusion of jazz and Indian sounds.
In its entirety, . Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival, will be a comprehensive celebration of global jazz, with a concentrated focus on Indian music, creating a unique and enriching experience for audiences. The festival is a true celebration of jazz as a universal language, uniting different cultures and generations. It’s a tribute to jazz’s ability to connect people across the world while celebrating its rich history. From young talent to jazz legends, from Europe to Africa, from the Caribbean to India, this evening offers a musical journey like no other.
Do join us for an experience you’ll never forget!
ARTIST LINE-UP:
Round Midnight Orchestra ft. Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero
Lucas Santana Brazilian Experience
South African Jazz sensation Darren English
Femke Mooren Group fr. Carolina Brusse
Thai Jazz by Pang Saxpackgirl
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more
MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more
MUMBAI: Playback singer M.G. Sreekumar has been fined Rs.25,000 for allegedly dumping garbage into the Kochi backwaters. The Mulavukad grama...read more
MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event...read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy. She claimed that a...read more
MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the...read more
MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her music rehearsals with her band. The actress-singer was all...read more