Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival is set to return this April!

MUMBAI: Launched in 2020 with an aim of contributing to enriching the Jazz Scene in India, the festival is held in collaboration with one of the largest and highly reputed Jazz Festivals in the world - the Amersfoort Jazz Festival from The Netherlands.

Back for its 5th Edition this year, the festival will travel to 5 cities in India – with concerts in Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

This year, the festival features a diverse array of Jazz Musicians from across the globe, showcasing the best of jazz from emerging talents to icons who have shaped its history. Featuring artists from The Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, Spain, Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, and Suriname, the performances at this edition of the festival would be an eclectic mix of indigenous Jazz Styles emerging from Europe, South America, and Asia, in addition to the hallmark American Jazz Standards. The festival will also feature unique collaborations with Indian Musicians - honoring India’s deep musical traditions, offering a unique fusion of jazz and Indian sounds.

In its entirety, . Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival, will be a comprehensive celebration of global jazz, with a concentrated focus on Indian music, creating a unique and enriching experience for audiences. The festival is a true celebration of jazz as a universal language, uniting different cultures and generations. It’s a tribute to jazz’s ability to connect people across the world while celebrating its rich history. From young talent to jazz legends, from Europe to Africa, from the Caribbean to India, this evening offers a musical journey like no other.

ARTIST LINE-UP:

Round Midnight Orchestra ft. Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero

Lucas Santana Brazilian Experience

South African Jazz sensation Darren English

Femke Mooren Group fr. Carolina Brusse

Thai Jazz by Pang Saxpackgirl