Gallan Battan to Kithe Vasde Ne: Introducing Guru Randhawa's One-Of-a-Kind video of his Maiden Independent Album 'Without Prejudice'

MUMBAI: Music sensation Guru Randhawa recently unveiled his first independent album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. The album features nine tracks crafted with the vision to fuse Indian music with a global soundscape. Without Prejudice features nine songs that declare identity, culture, and musical evolution in the Guru Randhawa way! Celebrated as Guru Randhawa’s boldest and ambitious project, Without Prejudice boasts Gallan Battan, Snapback, Sirra, New Age, Qatal, From Ages, Jaaneman, Kithe Vasde Ne, and Surrey Connection.

‘Snapback’ is more than a song; it’s a statement of arrival - a declaration of Guru Randhawa’s journey in shaping the music industry with confidence and an unapologetic attitude. ‘Sirra’ is all about style, presence, and influence, about the one who sets trends, turns heads, and leaves a lasting impression. ‘New Age’ marks a celebration of regional roots and authenticity, amplifying the rise of the boys from the local to the world stage.

‘Qatal’ is an ode to a woman’s beauty. Guru Randhawa compares the elegance of a woman’s form to the precision of a weapon and celebrates her confidence, allure, and charm. In ‘From Ages’, Guru Randhawa weaves a story of two souls—one discovering love for the first time, while the other has felt it for lifetimes. The song draws a contrast between fleeting emotions and unwavering passion.’Jaaneman’ pays tribute to the unshakable bond of love, an equation that conquers all. Guru Randhawa brings a bold, rhythmic vibe with ‘Gallan Battan’, a track that highlights how conversation takes place with a solid reason. ‘Kithe Vasde Ne’ is a soulful reflection on hidden emotions, sorrow, and agony. With this song, Guru Randhawa explores the contrast between inner pain and outward smiles. ‘Surrey Connection’ is a heartfelt tale of love, longing, deep-rooted connections, passion, patience, and building a future together.

These songs highlight Guru Randhawa’s unmatched vocal prowess with impactful lyrics penned by various artists. Though each song revolves around multiple themes, their appeal is boosted by Guru Randhawa’s vocal essence. With an astounding vocal brilliance, Guru Randhawa fuels each song with adrenaline, energy, and emotions, cementing Without Prejudice as a distinct album in the evolving landscape of Indian music.

All nine songs from Without Prejudice have been released across streaming platforms, including YouTube. Just within a day of its release, the songs are generating significant attention from listeners, with Gallan Battan surpassing 5.2 million views in less than 24 hours, marking a significant feat for Guru Randhawa. As the album gains momentum, it is poised to shatter records and rule the music libraries of audiences. By fusing traditional roots with international sounds, Guru Randhawa has undoubtedly pinned Indian music on the global platform and has reinvented himself independently on a universal stage.