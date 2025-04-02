Prime Video launches Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription in India

MUMBAI: From today, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription. Available at INR 99 per month in India, Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video can stream exclusive shows and movies with new releases weekly. They can enjoy heartwarming comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, thrilling dramas—from Severance and The Morning Show to Slow Horses and Disclaimer—as well as epic sci-fi like Silo, hit movies like Wolfs and The Gorge and much more. Apple TV+ is now also available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other territories in Europe and Latin America.

“We're delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video.

“Over the years, we’ve built Prime Video India as a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Indian and international Originals, movies and series on our service, and over 75,000 hours of additional content selection across genres through 25+ Indian and international add-on subscription partners,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India. “We are now thrilled to welcome Apple TV+ and its stellar content to Prime Video’s extensive library in India. We are certain that Prime members in India will enjoy the easy access to Apple Originals with a simple add-on subscription, along with all the features of Prime Video, like convenient and streamlined content discovery, unified watchlists, and centralized billing.”

“Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in India,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world.”

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video India’s extensive collection of add-on subscription options such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, among others.

Benefits of add-on subscriptions on Prime Video for Prime members include:

· No hassle login & billing: Customers do not have to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords and billing due dates. With add-on subscriptions, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website.

· More time watching, less time deciding: Customers don’t have to spend time toggling between their favourite services to discover what’s new and popular. With add-on subscriptions they can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscription and get personalized recommendations. All of this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.

· Enjoy your favourite features, no matter which service: Customers can access a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their add-on subscriptions.

· More Choice: With add-on subscriptions, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles across 25+ OTT services, including Apple TV+.

Prime members will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.