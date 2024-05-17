Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri to join as the new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, BARC India

MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri as its new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics. He will succeed Dr Derrick Gray, a veteran Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics executive, who has been a well-respected member of the BARC India family for six incredible years.

Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri (Bikram) is a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay and holds a Master of Statistics degree from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. He comes in with a rich experience spanning over three decades in the areas of Statistics, Stochastic Modelling, Market Measurement, Consumer Segmentation, AI & ML, Demand Forecasting and Big Data Analytics. He has several research papers, publications, and patents in these aspects under his belt.

Bikram is currently associated with the Datamatics Group of Companies as the Global Head of Data Science & Advanced Analytics, since 2016. Prior to Datamatics, Bikram has held multiple leadership roles, and has led large teams of senior talent across levels at KPMG, Nielsen and ZS Associates.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Bikram said, "I am excited to join BARC India as the Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics. It will be an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of a multitalented and versatile team that runs the largest Audience Measurement system in the world, in one of the most complex multimedia markets. I am looking forward to leveraging my deep expertise and diverse experience to further evolve the current measurement system to meet the growing needs of the industry. Looking forward to an exhilarating journey and a fulfilling association with BARC India."

Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India, said, “Derrick has been a wonderful partner, a mentor and a friend to numerous individuals and industry peers. We congratulate him as he embraces his next adventure and wish him nothing but the absolute best. In his stead, I’m happy to welcome Bikram to the BARC India family. He brings deep knowledge and rich expertise in Big Data, Research and Business Intelligence. I’m confident that with his strategic vision and passion for excellence, he will not only uphold the legacy Derrick leaves us with, but also help navigate our future in this fast-evolving environment.”