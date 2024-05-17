RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 May 2024 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

Did you know the reason behind the quirky names of these Ed Sheeran albums? Find out all this and more on the 8th Episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran, the first international celebrity on The Great Indian Kapil Show exuberates a spectacular fusion of desi charm and videsi flair. Get ready for a role reversal of sorts where Ed Sheeran tries his hand at Hindi/Punjabi and Kapil dazzles everyone with his impeccable English! This was Kapil’s happiest and the most difficult day. Why, you ask? He explains “The most happiest day because I love music, but it’s the hardest day for me because my English is almost in last stage!”

In all of this, don't miss a fabulous performance by Ed on “Shape of You” with a Punjabi tadka to it!

Amidst all the fun and banter, Kapil was curious about the names of Ed’s albums like - plus, subtract, divide, multiply and equals corresponding to his tour name which is Mathematics.

Responding to this, Ed reveals, “I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released 5 of them and plus was an addition to them. Multiply was meant to make everything bigger and take it worldwide. Divide was a double column. Subtract stripped everything back. And equal was the sum of all the parts. When I was 18, I made a plan that I would release five albums.”

Well we all know how it turned out to be a PERFECT SYMPHONY!!! Kapil Sharma also reveals how Ed Sheeran started writing his songs at the age of 11.

Catch the laughter wave with Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, bringing you fresh episodes every Saturday at 8 PM for your weekly dose of humor!

Tags
Ed Sheeran 8th Episode of Netflix The Great Indian Kapil Show music
Related news
 | 17 May 2024

Thomas Nicholas band releases new album "We're Gonna Be Okay"

MUMBAI: Thomas Nicholas Band has released his brand new album "We’re Gonna Be Okay" via SBAM Records/Double Helix.

read more
 | 17 May 2024

Josh Wink kicks off a milestone 30 years of his influential Ovum Recordings imprint with new single 'The Deepness'

MUMBAI: Josh Wink kicks off a milestone 30 years of Ovum Recordings with new single ‘The Deepness’ taken from his forthcoming two-track EP of the same name. The single arrives on Ovum 17th May.

read more
 | 17 May 2024

California-based Urban Punjabi artist D Cali releases romantic freestyle single "Teriyan Gallan"

MUMBAI: The world of Urban Punjabi Hip-Hop just got a new groovy entrant with the release of Teriyan Gallan, the latest romantic freestyle single from D Cali. The artist is a California-based Punjabi sensation known for his unique brand and soulful urban vocals.

read more
 | 17 May 2024

Katrina Kaif wishes birthday boy Vicky Kaushal with love anthem 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday yesterday in London with his lady love, Katrina Kaif.

read more
 | 17 May 2024

Critically-Acclaimed Vocal Powerhouse Sarah Potenza, Newly "Out and Proud", Enters Her "Disco Diva Dance Era" on New Collaboration with Grammy Award-Winning Producer Dave Audé (Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé)

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed vocal powerhouse Sarah Potenza is back, and this time she's partnered with Grammy Award-winning artist/producer Dave Audé on a new single, a club-ready, disco cover of Lady A's smash hit, "Need You Now."

read more

RnM Biz

Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri to join as the new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, BARC India

MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikrread more

The Mechanical Licensing Collective brings legal action for unpaid royalties against Spotify USA Inc.

MUMBAI: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced today that it has filed a legal aread more

Crafting Global singing star performers from India G

MUMBAI: The world is a stage! Literally.read more

Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more

Google Preparing Gemini AI Extension for YouTube Music Integration: What users need to know

MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more

top# 5 articles

1
American Superstar Jason Derulo takes over Pacha Ibiza for one amazing night

MUMBAI: American R&B superstar takes over Pacha Ibiza for one epic night this June - on Monday, 3! With billions of streams to his name, multiple...read more

2
Yung Sammy: The multicultural Maverick making waves in the Delhi NCR Rap scene

MUMBAI: Rapper Yung Sammy opens up about his remarkable journey in the Delhi NCR music scene, in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.read more

3
Katrina Kaif wishes birthday boy Vicky Kaushal with love anthem 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday yesterday in London with his lady love, Katrina Kaif. Sharing a glimpse of the intimate...read more

4
California-based Urban Punjabi artist D Cali releases romantic freestyle single "Teriyan Gallan"

MUMBAI: The world of Urban Punjabi Hip-Hop just got a new groovy entrant with the release of Teriyan Gallan, the latest romantic freestyle single...read more

5
Josh Wink kicks off a milestone 30 years of his influential Ovum Recordings imprint with new single 'The Deepness'

MUMBAI: Josh Wink kicks off a milestone 30 years of Ovum Recordings with new single ‘The Deepness’ taken from his forthcoming two-track EP of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games