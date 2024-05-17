Did you know the reason behind the quirky names of these Ed Sheeran albums? Find out all this and more on the 8th Episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran, the first international celebrity on The Great Indian Kapil Show exuberates a spectacular fusion of desi charm and videsi flair. Get ready for a role reversal of sorts where Ed Sheeran tries his hand at Hindi/Punjabi and Kapil dazzles everyone with his impeccable English! This was Kapil’s happiest and the most difficult day. Why, you ask? He explains “The most happiest day because I love music, but it’s the hardest day for me because my English is almost in last stage!”

In all of this, don't miss a fabulous performance by Ed on “Shape of You” with a Punjabi tadka to it!

Amidst all the fun and banter, Kapil was curious about the names of Ed’s albums like - plus, subtract, divide, multiply and equals corresponding to his tour name which is Mathematics.

Responding to this, Ed reveals, “I released some independent records when I was 17 or 18 years of age. I released 5 of them and plus was an addition to them. Multiply was meant to make everything bigger and take it worldwide. Divide was a double column. Subtract stripped everything back. And equal was the sum of all the parts. When I was 18, I made a plan that I would release five albums.”

Well we all know how it turned out to be a PERFECT SYMPHONY!!! Kapil Sharma also reveals how Ed Sheeran started writing his songs at the age of 11.

Catch the laughter wave with Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, bringing you fresh episodes every Saturday at 8 PM for your weekly dose of humor!