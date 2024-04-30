Flower Power returns to Pacha Ibiza with Bora Uzer as Resident

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power is back again this season, reimagined for a new era while staying true to its core essence. Every Saturday, revellers will embark on a transformative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: HOLI IBIZA, ARMY OF FLOWERS, CIRCODELIA, and FUTURE OF FREEDOM. Lead by resident DJ Bora Uzer as he takes control each night alongside a select number of guests. Immerse yourself in a summer of liberation, love, and self-discovery at Pacha Ibiza.

Bora Uzer is set to be the official resident of Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza 2024. The Miami-based Turkish native will bring his world renowned live show to Pacha Ibiza - one that has thrilled crowds around the world. Thanks to his education at the Rotterdam Conservatoire of Music, he is a skilled musician who can speak with, respond to, and provoke real emotion in his crowds with whatever instrument is to hand. His unconventional performance style will see him take the Pacha Ibiza crowd to new ground.

Saturday’s at Pacha Ibiza will undoubtedly sit amongst the hottest parties on the White Isle bringing with it both variety sonically and an element of the unknown that Bora Uzer brings with each of his performances. From May 18 - October 5, 2024 Bora Uzer will take the reins of one of the most coveted residencies on the planet.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including Diplo, CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season. Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Keinemusik, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, WhoMadeWho and many more. Flower Power also returns to Pacha Ibiza as a transformative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flowers, Circodelia, and Future of Freedom and must not be missed!

