News |  19 Mar 2024 20:54 |  By RnMTeam

Alan Walker crafts team song for RCB ahead Of IPL 2024

MUMBAI: Renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to create a first-of-its-kind team song ahead of the upcoming season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Titled ‘Team Side ft RCB’ and featuring pop artist Sofiloud, the sensational track will be premiered live by the EDM prodigy for the very first time at his thirty-minute set at #RCBUnbox on March 19 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The multi-platinum global artist will also be joined by several players from RCB, including Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Rishabh Shetty and Dinesh Karthik among others at the event. His performance will be supported by local acts such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha V, Jordindian and Barfi Katcheri

This marks the second time that the Bangalore-based franchise has roped in a global superstar to headline the #RCBUnbox, a platform where team jerseys and anthems are launched and key players and personnels are felicitated. Launched in 2022, RCB announced Faf Du Plessis as skipper while in 2023, AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle were inducted as hall of farmers with a guest appearance by Jason Derulo at #RCBUnbox. The 17th edition of IPL will kick off with a thrilling match between the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 which will be marked by the return of the batting maestro Virat Kohli after a break of two months.

‘Team Side ft RCB’ reflects Alan Walker's longstanding success within the Indian music landscape and his ambitions for the future. With its catchy electro-house vibe, the 3 -minute multi-lingual anthem that imbibes English, Kannada and Hindi, aspires to create excitement and engagement for Alan's upcoming music releases, arena tour, and future collaborations.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Alan Walker states, "I am thrilled to be working with Royal Challengers Bangalore on this anthem. I love cricket and I’m looking forward to meeting all the Indian cricket legends on the field. Team Side ft RCB is not just a track, but it is also a celebration of my incredibly exciting year in India. The song is a celebration of hope, joy, community and unity, and above all, an ambition that this will be the biggest year in my career in this market. I can't wait for fans to experience the track live!”

Elaborating further Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, adds on, "Team Side ft RCB is more than just a team anthem for us. It's a symbol of our ambition for the upcoming season and a tribute to Alan Walker's incredible talent. We are confident that this partnership will bring excitement and engagement for both Alan and the team."

With Alan’s flagship tour WalkerWorld set to make its mark in India this year, ‘Team Side ft RCB’ is just the beginning of what promises to be a monumental year for Alan Walker in the Indian market.

Get ready to be swept off your feet as Alan Walker's anthem for RCB takes center stage at Unbox 2024 . This is a collaboration you don't want to miss!

