Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the renowned composer Sohail Sen for the release of his debut independent album, ‘SÆN V’.

Sohail Sen, a household name in the Indian music industry, is celebrated for his blockbuster hits like “Tune Maari Entriyaan,” “Shaitan Ka Saala,” “Banjaara” from Ek Tha Tiger, “Isq Risk", and his most recent "Haan Ke Haan" from Maharaj has added feather to his cap. He is a fourth-generation musician from the illustrious Sen family, whose legacy spans over 500 years. With ‘SÆN V’, he embarks on a deeply personal journey, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

SÆN V is a heartfelt journey that reflects Sean’s exploration of his musical identity, bringing together a diverse mix of emotions and stories. The album kicks off with "Saiyaan," capturing the relatable confusion of undefined love, while "Bullehshah" invites listeners to reflect on the deep yet often overlooked wisdom of Sufi teachings. "Kinara" is a tender ode to those special moments with a loved one, and "Allah Tera Khel" speaks to the raw feelings of loneliness we all experience at times. "Galli Galli" vividly portrays the excitement and agony of love at first sight, and "Emotional Fool" offers a playful, self-aware look at the ups and downs of overthinking. Each song adds a unique color to the vibrant and personal tapestry of SÆN V.

The album features seven tracks, each offering a unique sound while exploring universal themes of life and love. Speaking about the project, Sohail describes ‘SÆN V’ as “soul food”—music that comforts and resonates deeply with listeners. “It has been an opportunity to explore my own potential and grow as an artist,” he shares. “The concept and the individual themes of each song are diverse, yet they blend together beautifully as an album.”

Rohit Sobti, Curator at Artiste First, is equally excited about this collaboration. “Sohail embodies a legacy, a fresh vibe, and a sense of sanity in music. As a fourth-generation musician, he’s paving the way for the fifth, which is reflected in the name SÆN V. Each of his songs brings a new vibe—his versatility is unmatched. That’s why we’re launching the album with seven music videos on the day of the release. This kind of launch is unprecedented in India and speaks to our confidence in Sohail and his music. At Artiste First, we’re thrilled to be part of his independent journey, and we can’t wait to see how listeners connect with these beautiful songs and videos.”

Tracklist: Saiyaan, Allah Tera Khel, Bulleshah, Gali Gali, Kinara, Emotional Fool, Saiyaan (Piano Version).

‘SÆN V’ is designed to connect with listeners from all walks of life, offering everything from soulful ballads and Sufi melodies to lively, energetic tracks. This album is poised to make a meaningful impact in the independent music scene. Now available on all major streaming platforms, ‘SÆN V’ invites everyone to join Sohail on a musical journey that’s as personal as it is universal.