RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Aug 2024 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the renowned composer Sohail Sen for the release of his debut independent album, ‘SÆN V’.

Sohail Sen, a household name in the Indian music industry, is celebrated for his blockbuster hits like “Tune Maari Entriyaan,” “Shaitan Ka Saala,” “Banjaara” from Ek Tha Tiger, “Isq Risk", and his most recent "Haan Ke Haan" from Maharaj has added feather to his cap. He is a fourth-generation musician from the illustrious Sen family, whose legacy spans over 500 years. With ‘SÆN V’, he embarks on a deeply personal journey, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

SÆN V is a heartfelt journey that reflects Sean’s exploration of his musical identity, bringing together a diverse mix of emotions and stories. The album kicks off with "Saiyaan," capturing the relatable confusion of undefined love, while "Bullehshah" invites listeners to reflect on the deep yet often overlooked wisdom of Sufi teachings. "Kinara" is a tender ode to those special moments with a loved one, and "Allah Tera Khel" speaks to the raw feelings of loneliness we all experience at times. "Galli Galli" vividly portrays the excitement and agony of love at first sight, and "Emotional Fool" offers a playful, self-aware look at the ups and downs of overthinking. Each song adds a unique color to the vibrant and personal tapestry of SÆN V.

The album features seven tracks, each offering a unique sound while exploring universal themes of life and love. Speaking about the project, Sohail describes ‘SÆN V’ as “soul food”—music that comforts and resonates deeply with listeners. “It has been an opportunity to explore my own potential and grow as an artist,” he shares. “The concept and the individual themes of each song are diverse, yet they blend together beautifully as an album.”

Rohit Sobti, Curator at Artiste First, is equally excited about this collaboration. “Sohail embodies a legacy, a fresh vibe, and a sense of sanity in music. As a fourth-generation musician, he’s paving the way for the fifth, which is reflected in the name SÆN V. Each of his songs brings a new vibe—his versatility is unmatched. That’s why we’re launching the album with seven music videos on the day of the release. This kind of launch is unprecedented in India and speaks to our confidence in Sohail and his music. At Artiste First, we’re thrilled to be part of his independent journey, and we can’t wait to see how listeners connect with these beautiful songs and videos.”

Tracklist: Saiyaan, Allah Tera Khel, Bulleshah, Gali Gali, Kinara, Emotional Fool, Saiyaan (Piano Version).

‘SÆN V’ is designed to connect with listeners from all walks of life, offering everything from soulful ballads and Sufi melodies to lively, energetic tracks. This album is poised to make a meaningful impact in the independent music scene. Now available on all major streaming platforms, ‘SÆN V’ invites everyone to join Sohail on a musical journey that’s as personal as it is universal.

Tags
artiste SÆN V Sohail Sen song music
Related news
 | 21 Aug 2024

Kanika Kapoor: A Trailblazer in Music and Fashion, Celebrating Her Journey

MUMBAI: We celebrate the birthday of the globally renowned Singer Kanika Kapoor. With iconic tracks like Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Beat Pe Booty, Premika, Desi Look, and more.

read more
 | 21 Aug 2024

eaJ and Salem Ilese join forces on anthem "burn", eaJ announces new EP

MUMBAI: Korean-American singer-songwriter eaJ (Jae Park) and pop sensation Salem Ilese join forces for the first time on "burn", a captivating indie pop record that explores the turmoil of love and heartbreak.

read more
 | 21 Aug 2024

Go Betty Go to release new EP 'Black & Blue' via Wiretap Records

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based Go Betty Go is set to release their new EP, Black & Blue, via Wiretap Records on September 13. The EP features six tracks, including two newly recorded live-show fan favorites from early in the band’s career.

read more
 | 21 Aug 2024

Acclaimed Toronto photographer Benjamin Gibson sees his Canada Series 1 exhibit extended through August 31 at CF TD Centre

MUMBAI: In a world saturated with screens, noise, technology, and data, the time one has to pause and take in one's surroundings or one's country can feel quite fleeting.

read more
 | 21 Aug 2024

Underground Artist El Kintano y la Venerea Release New Single "A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra"

MUMBAI: Underground artist El Kintano y la Venerea has just dropped the new single "A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra," a track that captures the raw energy and unapologetic spirit of punk rock.

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIBread more

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanika Kapoor: A Trailblazer in Music and Fashion, Celebrating Her Journey

MUMBAI: We celebrate the birthday of the globally renowned Singer Kanika Kapoor. With iconic tracks like Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan,...read more

2
Mann Mohyo Sawaro: A revival of haweli sangeet from the pushtimargi temples a landmark event in Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Mumbai is set to witness an exceptional evening of Indian classical music with Mann Mohyo Sawaro - Haweli Sangeet from the Pushtimargi...read more

3
Underground Artist El Kintano y la Venerea Release New Single "A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra"

MUMBAI: Underground artist El Kintano y la Venerea has just dropped the new single "A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra," a track that captures the raw energy...read more

4
Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new...read more

5
Delhi Theatre festival set to return for a captivating fifth season

MUMBAI: Alchemist LIVE is set to bring back the highly anticipated Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF) for its mega fifth season, promising an unparalleled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games