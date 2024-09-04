The Young Indie artist Aditya Rikhari releases his first Punjabi song, "Kol Aa"

MUMBAI: Multitalented singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari, who recently announced his upcoming album “Jaana,” has released his fourth single, "Kol Aa." This mesmerizing track beautifully intertwines themes of love, yearning, and tender moments. With Aditya's evocative voice at the forefront, the song's gentle rhythm and poignant lyrics create an intimate atmosphere, drawing listeners deep into its unfolding emotions.

"Kol Aa" marks a significant milestone in Aditya's musical journey as it is his first song in the Punjabi language. Having cherished the language since childhood, Aditya sought to blend his unique sound with the rich lyrical tradition of Punjabi music. The result is a heartfelt invitation to connect, love, and be loved, all delivered through a melody brimming with emotion.

Reflecting on the creation of "Kol Aa," Aditya Rikhari shared, "I have always wanted to compose and sing a Punjabi song, as the beauty of the language resonates with people across the country. 'Kol Aa' has a flavour of love and purity that will surely melt your heart. I hope my listeners enjoy my debut Punjabi track!”

With "Kol Aa," Aditya Rikhari continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, inviting listeners into a world of vulnerability and deep connection. The song not only showcases his musical evolution but also celebrates his love for the Punjabi language, making it a special addition to his growing discography.