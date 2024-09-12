Get Ready to groove with Dil Sandhu's new gangster-themed song "14 Kille"

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, "14 Kille." Sung by Dil Sandhu and Dilpreet Dhillon, the song features both artists and is composed by Shevv Beats, with lyrics by Preeta. It is produced by M Sandhu Production and released under the T-Series label.

"Working with Dilpreet Dhillon on '14 Kille' was a great experience. The bond we built during this collaboration made the whole journey truly special," says Dil Sandhu. "'14 Kille' is an energetic celebration of Punjabi heritage, featuring vibrant beats and a visually stunning music video that highlights Punjab’s scenic beauty." Describing "14 Kille," Sandhu notes that it is a stylised, new-age Punjabi pop song with a unique gangster vibe that sets it apart from typical love or sad songs. Its rhythmic beat has captivated listeners aged 16 to 60, helping it cross 3 million views on YouTube within hours of its release and trend across all music platforms.

Sandhu adds, "I'm thrilled to witness the enthusiastic response to the song, with fans creating reels and helping it trend. Thank you for the incredible support! Reaching 3 million views within just a few hours is truly remarkable, and I look forward to seeing its continued success."

Dil Sandhu grew up in Chandigarh and developed a strong appreciation for folk music early in his life. This passion for music was deeply inspired by the famous Punjabi singer Chamkila. Despite lacking formal training, Dil learned from various singers and music composers simply by listening to their music. He began his musical journey as a rapper before transitioning to singing, and this shift made his journey remarkably fulfilling.

Dil is currently working on several exciting music projects. His next release will be a romantic song, and he is passionately excited about making his Bollywood debut soon. He is confident that his wish to collaborate with legendary stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will come true.