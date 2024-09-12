Kis Raag Ka – A song that asks, "Whose Voice Is It, Really?"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the release of the evocative new music video for "Kis Raag Ka," a song that highlights the resilience of artistry in the face of external constraints. The track, written, composed, and performed by Raag with stunning production by Hyder Dar, explores the profound idea that while one might attempt to cage a singer, the essence of a song remains free. This release, coming from a music label, emphasizes the very notion of artistic freedom. Directed by Sushant Vasishth and Fareed Kairon, with Naushad Ali as the Director of Photography, the music video beautifully captures the song’s emotional depth, inviting viewers to reflect on how external influences shape their inner world and challenge their beliefs.

At the heart of Kis Raag Ka lies a question that feels deeply personal: "In what melody do I belong?" This powerful line captures the struggle of balancing personal truth against the pressure of societal expectations. The lyrics beautifully express this feeling:

"Mere Vichar Janme hai mujhme ya ik hawa,

mere kaanon par jo aaye karde mujhme sudhaar,

De jaye mujhme sabki sargam…"

Through these words, Raag gives voice to the universal experience of feeling lost in a world that often tells us who we should be. The song’s haunting melody and thought-provoking lyrics blend seamlessly, creating a piece that feels raw, honest, and deeply relatable.

Raag on the song’s meaning mentioned “Kis Raag Ka came from a very personal place. It’s about realizing that the way you see the world might not actually be your own view, but shaped by everything around you. Writing this song helped me sort through that, and I hope it connects with anyone who’s ever felt that internal struggle.”

Rohit Sobti, Curator, Artiste First added “Kis Raag Ka is an incredible reflection of how we all grapple with who we are versus what society expects us to be. Raag has done a beautiful job of putting those emotions into words and music. At Artiste First, we’re proud to support artists like Raag, who bring such powerful and authentic music to the world.”

Kis Raag Ka is a song about the struggle to find your own voice in a world full of outside influences. With its haunting lyrics and immersive production, it offers listeners a deeply personal and relatable experience. You can stream Kis Raag Ka now on all major streaming platforms.