RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Sep 2024 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Kis Raag Ka – A song that asks, "Whose Voice Is It, Really?"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the release of the evocative new music video for "Kis Raag Ka," a song that highlights the resilience of artistry in the face of external constraints. The track, written, composed, and performed by Raag with stunning production by Hyder Dar, explores the profound idea that while one might attempt to cage a singer, the essence of a song remains free. This release, coming from a music label, emphasizes the very notion of artistic freedom. Directed by Sushant Vasishth and Fareed Kairon, with Naushad Ali as the Director of Photography, the music video beautifully captures the song’s emotional depth, inviting viewers to reflect on how external influences shape their inner world and challenge their beliefs.

At the heart of Kis Raag Ka lies a question that feels deeply personal: "In what melody do I belong?" This powerful line captures the struggle of balancing personal truth against the pressure of societal expectations. The lyrics beautifully express this feeling:

"Mere Vichar Janme hai mujhme ya ik hawa,

mere kaanon par jo aaye karde mujhme sudhaar,

De jaye mujhme sabki sargam…"

Through these words, Raag gives voice to the universal experience of feeling lost in a world that often tells us who we should be. The song’s haunting melody and thought-provoking lyrics blend seamlessly, creating a piece that feels raw, honest, and deeply relatable.

Raag on the song’s meaning mentioned “Kis Raag Ka came from a very personal place. It’s about realizing that the way you see the world might not actually be your own view, but shaped by everything around you. Writing this song helped me sort through that, and I hope it connects with anyone who’s ever felt that internal struggle.”

Rohit Sobti, Curator, Artiste First added “Kis Raag Ka is an incredible reflection of how we all grapple with who we are versus what society expects us to be. Raag has done a beautiful job of putting those emotions into words and music. At Artiste First, we’re proud to support artists like Raag, who bring such powerful and authentic music to the world.”

Kis Raag Ka is a song about the struggle to find your own voice in a world full of outside influences. With its haunting lyrics and immersive production, it offers listeners a deeply personal and relatable experience. You can stream Kis Raag Ka now on all major streaming platforms.

Tags
Kis Raag Ka song Whose Voice Is It Really music
Related news
 | 13 Sep 2024

Gully Fest announces second edition - A victory lap of Indian Hip Hop

MUMBAI: Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.

read more
 | 13 Sep 2024

Singapore's rising star Josh Makazo shines on Spotify NYC Billboard as Radar Global 2024 Artist

MUMBAI: Singapore's rising pop sensation Josh Makazo has officially made his mark with a Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York City—standing out as the sole Singaporean artist spotlighted this time round.

read more
 | 13 Sep 2024

Nora En Pure delivers introspective original 'Train Of Thoughts'

MUMBAI: Reflecting on another successful whirlwind summer tour, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure returns to reveal one of her most sought-after IDs from her recent performances across the globe – Train Of Thoughts.

read more
 | 12 Sep 2024

Karan Aujla to contribute part proceeds from India Tour towards Women Welfare

MUMBAI: In response to overwhelming public demand, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced the addition of an additional two new shows to his highly anticipated 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' in India.

read more
 | 12 Sep 2024

Get Ready to groove with Dil Sandhu's new gangster-themed song "14 Kille"

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, "14 Kille." Sung by Dil Sandhu and Dilpreet Dhillon, the song features both artists and is composed by Shevv Beats, with lyrics by Preeta.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kis Raag Ka – A song that asks, "Whose Voice Is It, Really?"

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce the release of the evocative new music video for "Kis Raag Ka," a song that highlights the resilience...read more

2
Gully Fest announces second edition - A victory lap of Indian Hip Hop

MUMBAI: Gully Fest, India’s first premier hip-hop music festival, is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 at Nesco Center, Mumbai.read more

3
Get Ready to groove with Dil Sandhu's new gangster-themed song "14 Kille"

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, "14 Kille." Sung by...read more

4
Delhi-based Indian electronica producer Alboe releases first track ‘Sahi’ from upcoming album, Enroute 24

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything found inspiration for his new album in the most unlikely...read more

5
Karan Aujla to contribute part proceeds from India Tour towards Women Welfare

MUMBAI: In response to overwhelming public demand, Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced the addition of an additional two new shows to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games