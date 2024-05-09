Percept and Chin2 Bhosle tie-up for ‘SRGMS’ – India’s first rock band show for kids

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Asia’s largest dance music festival ‘Sunburn’ and India’s first BDM show ‘Bollyboom’, has announced a tie up with ‘SRGMS’ – a unique rock musical show specially written and performed for kids aged 8 years and below. ‘SRGMS’, the first ever Rock Band created exclusively for kids, is the brainchild of Chin2 Bhosle, grandson of the legendary music artist Asha Bhosle, and part of India's first and very successful boy band ‘A Band of Boys’. The premiere ‘SRGMS’ show is scheduled for Sunday, 19th May 2024, at the sprawling 1,00,000 sq. ft. ‘Museum of Solutions’ (MuSo) experiential venue designed exclusively by the JSW group for children, located in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The inaugural edition of the ‘SRGMS’ Music Concert will see a power packed, hour long, interactive rock show wherein artists will perform songs, dances, share values and present a fun-filled craft activity, all along ensuring that the young audience is engaged, entertained and grooving on their feet throughout the entire performance.

With a promise of ‘Music, Masti & Magic’, the Rock Musical show will focus on pre-schoolers with an aim to educate, aid development, impart values, social awareness and safety consciousness through the immersive and engaging platform of music. The Rock Band ‘SRGMS’ will present a medley of songs encompassing everything from popular nursery rhymes to original songs, that are fun and educational, such as ‘Doctors Are Wonderful People’, ‘Dance Like Monkeys’, ‘Help The Policeman’, ‘Covering Your Nose And Mouth When You Sneeze’, and many more fun numbers.

Chin2 Bhosle, the founder and creator of the ‘SRGMS’ Rock band, has been writing music learning curriculum for over a decade now, was a member of the famous ‘A Band of Boys’ boy band, has launched one of India’s most astute music learning apps ‘PaDhaNiSa’ with India’s oldest music label Saregama, and teaches music too. Some of his music creations for kids on YouTube have amassed over 200 Million views in under 2 years!

Said Chin2 Bhosle, Founder, SRGMS, “In a country steeped in Bollywood music, I realized that almost all of the Bollywood songs are not age appropriate and I strongly believe that young children should not be singing and dancing to songs that are mostly oozing sexuality, machismo or romantic associations. Kids deserve their own curated brand of music, and in the magical high-octane world of ‘SRGMS’, parents can be rest assured, that they will always be exposed to age appropriate content to facilitate their growth, values and knowledge curve.”

Said Ajay Upadhyay, Director, Percept Limited, “Today’s kids are immersed in a fast paced world of learning through multiple technology gadgets, yet their unique way of viewing the world around them with wonder and awe hasn’t changed, and music is one of the fastest ways to garner their limited attention span. From our experience of creating youth music Intellectual Properties like ‘Sunburn’ and ‘Bollyboom’, we have seen that nothing cuts through boundaries, cultures, demographies and geographies faster than music. Through SRGMS, India’s very first Rock Band created for kids, we aim to enable young minds to explore, interact, relate to and grow through a fun, interactive, music-centric approach. And with India being home to the world’s youngest population, the potential for music events curated exclusively for children is massive!”

The current gamut of songs in the SRGMS fold have been created in English. Going forward, SRGMS will be creating multiple language versions that will include Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, and Marathi.