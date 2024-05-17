Josh Wink kicks off a milestone 30 years of his influential Ovum Recordings imprint with new single 'The Deepness'

MUMBAI: Josh Wink kicks off a milestone 30 years of Ovum Recordings with new single ‘The Deepness’ taken from his forthcoming two-track EP of the same name. The single arrives on Ovum 17th May.

Leading the way for the 30th celebrations is ‘The Deepness’, a stunningly wide-ranging track that is as driving and deep as it is cinematic. Over its seven minute course, percussive rhythms give way to a space odyssey-worthy breakdown before we are sirened back into the rave for the final third. An enthralling ride that sees this seminal producer exploring sonic sensuality and an organic style, embracing ‘new areas of musical expression and creativity’. A glorious testament to Wink and Ovum’s relentless pursuit of inquisitive, innovative underground dance music. Essential!

Josh Wink says:

“I always want to grow, push myself and move into new areas of musical expression and creativity. With ‘The Deepness’, I believe if you know my music, you can tell it’s a Wink production on the track. However, it shows a more organic, deep, and sensual side to my usual production output. I decided to step out of my comfort zone with these tracks and use an outside mix engineer (through the heavy suggestion of Matty B at Ovum) and sent the stems to Hannes Bieger in Berlin to mix. We worked for several weeks (through emails) on getting the mixes right, and then BAM. ‘The Deepness’ was birthed. I am thrilled to have created something special like this, and having the whole process open me up to tackle hurdles I was not accustomed to. The track was then given an impeccable mastering at Calyx studios.”

Josh Wink has been gloriously disrupting electronic dance music with a DIY and post-punk energy since the 90s. Amongst a huge arsenal of profound releases - his seminal breakout hit 'Higher State of Consciousness', highlighted as one of Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Dance Songs Of All Time’ in 2022. In 1995 the single was unleashed on the world and was immediately embraced by everyone from Gilles Peterson to Carl Cox. The definitive track continues to be rediscovered and adored by every new wave of DJ, raver and electronic enthusiast since its original release 29 years ago. His Ovum imprint is a continuation of this boundary-pushing attitude, with more than 400 releases, over 130 associated artists and countless chart-topping tracks in its 30 years. Born in Josh’s native Philly in 1994, Ovum is as DIY and independently-minded now as it ever was, with label and founder having plenty up their sleeve to surprise and delight in 2024 and well and beyond.

To celebrate a milestone 30 years, Josh will be taking Ovum on tour globally this Spring/ Summer, including his annual ‘Winkdown’ in Philadelphia in April with special guest Ash Lauryn and Carl Cox’s ‘Birthday On The Beach’ in Brighton this July.

Upcoming Shows

May 18 - TBA, Budapest, Hungary

May 25 - City Club, Detroit, MI, USA

June 1 - Boomerang Festival Malta

June 14 - Flow, Paris, France

June 15 - Montpellier, France

June 21 - Sunset Campout, Belden Town, CA, USA

June 30 - Fusion Festival, Larz, Germany

July 27 - Carl Cox Birthday on the Beach b2b w/ Kerri Chandler, Brighton, UK

Aug 4 - Family Piknik, Montpellier, France

Aug 8-10 - Neopop Music Festival, Viano do Castelo, Portugal