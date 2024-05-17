RadioandMusic
News |  17 May 2024 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Katrina Kaif wishes birthday boy Vicky Kaushal with love anthem 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday yesterday in London with his lady love, Katrina Kaif. Sharing a glimpse of the intimate celebrations on social media, Katrina Kaif posted a series of pictures of Vicky Kaushal, where he can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee along with a piece of cake. Wishing him on social media, Katrina shared some candid pictures of the birthday boy.

She captioned the carousel of pictures with emojis: And dedicated to him the song ‘Dekhha Tenu’ from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ in the background. A recently released song, ‘Dekhha Tenu’ truly captures the beautiful essence of romance and has emerged as the perfect love anthem of the season.

A romantic ballad composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and Jaani, ‘Dekhha Tenu’ is sung by Mohammad Faiz. The song is penned by Sameer Anjaan and Jaani. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is scheduled for release on 31st May 2024.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Dekha Tenu music Songs
