News |  17 May 2024 14:29 |  By RnMTeam

Critically-Acclaimed Vocal Powerhouse Sarah Potenza, Newly "Out and Proud", Enters Her "Disco Diva Dance Era" on New Collaboration with Grammy Award-Winning Producer Dave Audé (Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé)

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed vocal powerhouse Sarah Potenza is back, and this time she's partnered with Grammy Award-winning artist/producer Dave Audé on a new single, a club-ready, disco cover of Lady A's smash hit, "Need You Now."

Stream "Need You Now" HERE:

Stream on Spotify.

Stream on Youtube.

Known to millions via appearances on The Voice and America's Got Talent, Potenza has since parlayed that exposure into an impressive career as an accomplished solo artist.

The singer-songwriter's 2021 sophomore album,“Road to Rome” debuted at number one on the iTunes blues charts and received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter, and NPR. Potenza, was named amongst one of the top three acts seen at SXSW by Rolling Stone Magazine.

The newly out and proud artist is ready to debut the next significant chapter in her career, one that promises to further unveil her expansive, uplifting talents and larger than life persona to the world.

"Need You Now" is out now via Audé's label imprint Audacious Records.

Upcoming shows:

SOLO DATES

5/25 ATLANTA

6/12 NASHVILLE

6/29 INDEPENDENCE, MO PRIDE

8/1-4 MILE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL WISCONSIN

