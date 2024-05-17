Critically-Acclaimed Vocal Powerhouse Sarah Potenza, Newly "Out and Proud", Enters Her "Disco Diva Dance Era" on New Collaboration with Grammy Award-Winning Producer Dave Audé (Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé)

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed vocal powerhouse Sarah Potenza is back, and this time she's partnered with Grammy Award-winning artist/producer Dave Audé on a new single, a club-ready, disco cover of Lady A's smash hit, "Need You Now."
Stream "Need You Now" HERE:
Stream on Spotify.
Stream on Youtube.
Known to millions via appearances on The Voice and America's Got Talent, Potenza has since parlayed that exposure into an impressive career as an accomplished solo artist.
The singer-songwriter's 2021 sophomore album,“Road to Rome” debuted at number one on the iTunes blues charts and received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter, and NPR. Potenza, was named amongst one of the top three acts seen at SXSW by Rolling Stone Magazine.
The newly out and proud artist is ready to debut the next significant chapter in her career, one that promises to further unveil her expansive, uplifting talents and larger than life persona to the world.
"Need You Now" is out now via Audé's label imprint Audacious Records.
Upcoming shows:
SOLO DATES
5/25 ATLANTA
6/12 NASHVILLE
6/29 INDEPENDENCE, MO PRIDE
8/1-4 MILE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL WISCONSIN
MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikrread more
MUMBAI: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced today that it has filed a legal aread more
MUMBAI: The world is a stage! Literally.read more
MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more
MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more
MUMBAI: American R&B superstar takes over Pacha Ibiza for one epic night this June - on Monday, 3! With billions of streams to his name, multiple...read more
MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran, the first international celebrity on The Great Indian Kapil Show exuberates a spectacular fusion of desi charm and videsi flair...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yung Sammy opens up about his remarkable journey in the Delhi NCR music scene, in an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.read more
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday yesterday in London with his lady love, Katrina Kaif. Sharing a glimpse of the intimate...read more
MUMBAI: The world of Urban Punjabi Hip-Hop just got a new groovy entrant with the release of Teriyan Gallan, the latest romantic freestyle single...read more