antiSOCIAL Pune brings a satirical take on Julius Caeser: 'Seize Her'

MUMBAI: Witness the blurring of lines between reality and fiction in antiSOCIAL Pune's latest immersive theatrical production. In a world weary of its leaders, a young clown dons the guise of an investigative journalist, determined to uncover the truth behind the political tricks that have left society disillusioned.
Devised and performed by Gargi Datar, Shishir Kolte, Raveena Tak, and Sasha Frank, this extraordinary ensemble joins their clown-journalist on her quest. Immersing themselves in the rich script of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, they seek to unravel the nuances of power and betrayal that have echoed through the ages. But as they progress, the lines between art and reality blur, leading to a dark confrontation with political realities. Directed by Alistar Prem Bennis, will our clown-journalist emerge victorious, armed with newfound wisdom and insight? Or will the complexities that have ensnared so many before her prove too labyrinthine to escape?
Immerse yourself in this multisensory experience that blends theatre, journalism, and socio-political commentary into an unforgettable voyage of self-discovery.
An extraordinary evening of entertainment and enlightenment awaits!
Date: 15th May 2024
Time: 8:30 PM
Venue: antiSOCIAL, FC Road, Pune
Ticket/RSVP : https://insider.in/seize-her-the-clown-a-theatrical-clowning-show-of-julius-ceaser-antisocial-pune-may15-2024/event
