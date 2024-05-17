American Superstar Jason Derulo takes over Pacha Ibiza for one amazing night

MUMBAI: American R&B superstar takes over Pacha Ibiza for one epic night this June - on Monday, 3! With billions of streams to his name, multiple Gold and Platinum awards, and collaborations with the likes of 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj andTy Dolla Sign, Jason Derulo is a bonafide global superstar. Get ready for a night of pop, R&B and soul with one of the best voices in the game.

Born And raised in Miramar, Florida, Derulo rose to fame with his catchy debut single Whatcha Say in 2009, which topped the charts worldwide. His distinctive voice, coupled with his energetic stage presence, has solidified his status as a prominent figure in the music industry. Derulo's discography boasts a variety of hits spanning different genres, from pop to R&B and dancehall. Beyond his musical endeavours, With his chart-topping tracks, dynamic performances, and undeniable charisma, Jason Derulo continues to captivate audiences globally, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape that make his night at Pacha Ibiza truly unmissable.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season. The legendary Flower Power party makes its triumphant return to Pacha Ibiza for 2024, reimagined for a new era while preserving its core essence. Embark on a transformative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. The renowned party concept, symbolising the free-spirited ethos of the era with its emphasis on peace, love, and unity. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Headed up by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George, Róisín Murphy and Sophie Ellis Bextor throughout the 21 week season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Keinemusik, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.