Pawsa sets vibe at Pacha Ibiza with masterclass in deep tech

MUMBAI: On July 26, Pacha Ibiza welcomes the magnetic presence of PAWSA, promising fans an invigorating night of deep and tech house grooves alongside Music On resident Marco Carola. Donning the distinctive swaggy house style that has earned him critical acclaim from house fans worldwide, PAWSA embodies the quintessential sound for a dancefloor like Pacha's. While tickets are currently sold out online, those eager to experience this must-attend event will have a chance to purchase limited tickets at the door. VIP tables are still available for reservation, offering priority entry and exclusive view of the night's performances.

PAWSA enters Pacha Ibiza elevated by recent successes, including his over the top set at the UK's Parklife Festival and the self-release of his newest track 'TOO COOL TO BE CARELESS'. His ability to always chase his own sonic vision has not only set him apart from the pack, but allowed PAWSA to pave his own path in the realm of deep and tech grooves. His rapid rise has been backed by the likes of Green Velvet and Nicole Moudaber, while a musical identity built on inventive tech house with an old school vibe has made him an absolute favourite in the world's most esteemed clubs.

Now gracing the decks of Pacha Ibiza on July 26, lucky fans will have the chance to experience the hype and see the tech house master at work.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.