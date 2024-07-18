BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the future across various sectors. Known for being in line with the rapidly evolving technological advancements, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, is leveraging its offerings under its integrated marketing brand architecture – BIG World, enabling them with the power of AI. Taking a leap, the radio network aims to create a cohesive and dynamic ecosystem that enhances user experience and fosters deeper connection with its audience. Kickstarting the first leg of its offering, the radio network announces its distinctive AI driven initiative - BIG Dhun : a custom song generation platform.

Taking personalization a step further, BIG Dhun is an exclusive AI-powered song creation platform which will revolutionize the way audiences’ experience music. The interactive platform will enable users to input different prompts to generate a unique song in seconds. It invites listeners to share specific details reflecting their mood, preferred genre, language, gender, personal story or any chosen theme. The AI platform will generate custom songs that encapsulates the essence of these elements. BIG Dhun is all set to be launched on Friendship’s Day, making the celebrations special for everyone. The songs, crafted with precision reflecting different kinds of relationships that friends share, will be accompanied by touching testimonials. This innovative use of AI not only highlights the technological prowess of BIG FM but also underscores its commitment to foster genuine connections through the power of music and storytelling.

Commenting on the same, Abraham Thomas, CEO, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, we're leveraging AI to transform our content strategy, enhance engagement and set new benchmarks in consumer experience. It allows us to deliver real-time, data-driven content and interactions, ensuring that our offerings are always relevant, engaging and tailored to individual preferences. We have an impressive line up of offerings in this space which we are sure to get all our stakeholders excited.”

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM shared, “Through BIG World, our endeavour has always been to provide end-to-end solutions to all our stakeholders. With the introduction of AI, we were leveraging it as a tool to create personalised content and gain deeper consumer insights, but now we are applying it in a more analytical direction. In the age of digital media and entertainment, interactive campaigns that engage users creatively are at the forefront of innovations. Our new platform BIG Dhun aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to create a unique experience where users can generate personalized songs. It embodies the philosophy of innovation, connectivity and personalized engagement, underscoring our dedication to delivering a holistic experience.”

BIG Dhun anticipates high user interactions, fostering a vibrant and active community. As pioneers in embracing radio + digital advancements, BIG FM continues to innovate and adapt, leading the way whilst merging the best of both worlds- radio’s classic charm with modern digital experiences.