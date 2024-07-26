RadioandMusic
BIG FM joins Indian soldiers to honour 25th kargil vijay diwar exclusively with 'Mera Dil Kargil' initiative
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt tribute to the valiant soldiers of India, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, marked the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas with its initiative ‘Mera Dil Kargil’. Engaging listeners across the country, BIG FM has been undertaking significant efforts each year by paying homage to the courage, valour and sacrifices made during Operation Vijay in 1999. This year's campaign honors the milestone anniversary of the extraordinary bravery and determination of the Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. BIG FM RJs - RJ Pihu and RJ Anshuman visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass where they provided live updates, honouring War Heroes, Veer Naaris (brave widows) and War Veterans. Their stories were narrated and broadcasted through live connections with RJs across the radio network’s key stations.

The Kargil War, characterised by its challenging terrain and extreme altitudes, witnessed unparalleled heroism of Indian soldiers. As part of the celebrations of the momentous occasion, BIG FM gave listeners an opportunity to participate in this tribute with shows like ‘Shaurya Gaathayein’ (stories of bravery) of Kargil Vijay and interviews of war veterans across stations. Listeners conveyed their wishes for soldiers and their families through messages, songs, poetry and more. In a special tribute, BIG FM dedicated a ‘Gift of Music’ to the courage and valour of the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas broadcasting patriotic songs across all stations.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "India stands strong because of the brave soldiers protecting our borders. Honouring their enduring spirit through our 'Mera Dil Kargil' campaign is extremely special for everyone at BIG FM. The 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation. Through such meaningful initiatives, we bow to our heroes and highlight their lasting inspiration for the youth of India. By creating deeper emotional connections and reinforcing our brand's commitment to patriotism, we aim to inspire our listeners and instil strong community values."

Every year, BIG FM honours the army personnel through this campaign with on air, digital and on- ground activations. Furthermore, BIG FM aired interactions with war veterans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war, organized the 1st Military Heritage Festival in 2023 and served as the official radio partner for the Honour Run Army Veterans Half Marathon.

With 'Mera Dil Kargil', BIG FM strives to keep the spirit of patriotism alive and ensure that tales of bravery are cherished by generations to come!

