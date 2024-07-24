RadioandMusic
Flower Power transform Pacha Ibiza with soaring DJ set from flight facilities

MUMBAI: The good vibes at Pacha Ibiza are set to bloom on Saturday night when the timeless Flower Power takes over the legendary nightclub once again. With performances from resident Bora Uzer and Sam Oui, as well as a special DJ set from Australian duo Flight Facilities, July 27 at Pacha Ibiza promises one of the most far-out, nostalgia infused experiences of the current summer season.

 

Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza is more than just a party; it's a funkified window to the past, introducing fans to an earth-toned tapestry of sounds and styles that have shaped the grooves of generations. This Saturday guarantees to be an evening for the ages as Australian duo Flight Facilities takes centre stage  fresh off the release of their latest hit 'Days of the Week'. Bringing their own disco-inspired flare to the Pacha dancefloor, the Flower Power debutants are the perfect pairing for the evening of bell-bottomed beats. Adding to the evening is resident DJ Bora Uzer and Sam Oui, each known for their eclectic energy and ability to turn back time with modern takes of vintage hits. Channel the spirit of the 70s and join Pacha Ibiza on July 27 for an evening that’s proven to stand the test of time.

 

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

 

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

 

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

 

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here

