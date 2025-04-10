Naman Rajvanshi unveils soul-stirring new single 'Tu Na Mila'- A journey of love and longing

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Naman Rajvanshi, also known as Naman Replugged, has released his highly anticipated new single, "Tu Na Mila", inviting listeners on an emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and longing. This soul-stirring melody features captivating vocals from Naman and a stunning performance by Sushweta Tewary, resonating deeply with anyone who has ever waited for lost love.

Since stepping onto the music scene, Naman Rajvanshi has captivated audiences with his passion for music, ignited in his childhood. A transformative near-death experience in 2017 propelled a rebirth in his musical journey, leading him to relocate to Dubai. There, he formed the band Dhunkee, collaborating with talented local musicians and releasing hit Bollywood covers. With his debut single amassing over 3 million views on YouTube, Naman has solidified his place in the original music scene.

“Music is a universal language of emotions,” says Naman. “With 'Tu Na Mila,' I hope to connect with listeners, allowing them to reflect on their own journeys of love, heartache, and hope.”

“Tu Na Mila” showcases Naman's impressive vocal range and dives deep into the emotional spectrum of love and longing. The poignant track is beautifully complemented by a music video directed by Sumit Baruah, featuring stunning visuals that bring the story of unrequited love to life.

With his Bollywood 90s Mashup on the horizon as an upcoming project, Naman has positioned himself as a sought-after artist in the event industry, celebrated for his unique ability to blend nostalgia with contemporary energy. Now at 38, he is on a mission to reintroduce the golden era of Bollywood, marrying classic romantic melodies with his distinct flair.

With "Tu Na Mila" now available on all major streaming platforms, audiences everywhere are invited to immerse themselves in this enchanting journey of love and longing.