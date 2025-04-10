RadioandMusic
News |  10 Apr 2025 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Manisha Rani slams content creators for mocking Saurabh Rajput case, calls for action

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani has strongly condemned content creators who have made insensitive videos about the tragic death of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput. In a deeply disturbing trend, viral reels have surfaced online using a Bhojpuri song to mock the “blue drum” in which Rajput’s body was found—a detail from the brutal crime that has shaken the nation.

Manisha expressed her outrage in a video posted on Instagram, where she called out both the Bhojpuri singer and the content creators involved. “I saw this video—there’s a Bhojpuri music channel that released a song called ‘Drum Mein Raja,’ clearly inspired by the recent horrifying case. It’s disgusting. Someone lost their life, and you’re using it to create mockery and gain views. Shame on you,” she said.

She further questioned the lack of empathy in such content. “Have you thought about how the victim’s mother would feel seeing these videos? You’re not just disrespecting the dead—you’re breaking the hearts of those left behind. I urge the government to ban such channels. And to viewers—please block and report these creators. Aap log insaan hai, lekin insaniyat khatam ho gayi hai. Shame on you all.”

In her video caption, Manisha asked, “Itne sensitive topic ko aise deal karte hai?” Her strong stance struck a chord with many online. Support poured in, with one user commenting, “Always taking a stand for the right thing,” while another wrote, “We stand with you, Rani.” One comment summed up the collective sentiment: “It’s true—there’s no humanity left anymore.”

Tags
Manisha Rani Saurabh Rajput music Singer
